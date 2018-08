By Ian Walker



GlaxoSmithKline said Tuesday that it has appointed HSBC Holdings finance chief Iain Mackay as its next chief financial officer, replacing Simon Dingemans, who is retiring next year.

The pharmaceutical giant said Mr. Mackay will join the company on Jan. 14 ad CFO designate. He will formally take over as CFO from April 1, whereupon Mr. Dingemans will retire.

Mr. Mackay has been HSBC Finance Director for the last eight years.

