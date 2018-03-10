Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (GSK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Reckitt CEO stands by Mead Johnson deal, despite Pfizer option

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 10:40am CET
FILE PHOTO: Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor speaks during the Reuters Global Consumer and Retail Summit in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser has no regrets about its $17 billion acquisition of Mead Johnson last year, its chief executive said, even though there are concerns it may now be too stretched to buy Pfizer's coveted consumer health business.

The Pfizer business, which is currently on the block, would fulfil Reckitt CEO Rakesh Kapoor's long-stated plan to transform Reckitt from a British maker of household cleaning products into a global leader in consumer healthcare.

But some analysts question whether Reckitt has the managerial and financial strength to pull off a deal that may be worth up to $20 billion so soon after buying the Mead Johnson baby formula business.

Kapoor declined to say whether Reckitt was bidding for the Pfizer unit, which makes Centrum vitamins and Advil painkiller, or another smaller vitamin business being sold by Merck.

The CEO told Reuters that the Mead Johnson acquisition had already benefited Reckitt, although it has only just reversed several quarters of decline in that business.

"I can easily say that if I knew then what I know now, I would still have gone for Mead Johnson," Kapoor said.

"If you think about what Mead Johnson brings, it gives us a material platform in many emerging markets where we did not have it, gives us a new category and was a catalyst to create RB2.0," he said, referring to its new business structure operating as two units, one focused on health and one on hygiene and household goods.

GlaxoSmithKline is a potential rival bidder for the Pfizer business. The CEOs of GSK and Reckitt have expressed interest in the Pfizer sale, though neither company has confirmed its participation.

Liberum analysts estimated that Reckitt could afford to pay more than GSK while still adding to earnings, helped by potentially selling off assets in the home and hygiene unit to fund the deal. But analysts at Jefferies have expressed scepticism about big divestitures, saying recently that buying Pfizer "adds up to leverage beyond the pale."

Even after selling a small food business to reduce leverage, Reckitt's net debt stood at about 3.5 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the end of the year.

Pfizer's business would expand Reckitt's presence in developed markets in consumer health categories where it already has its own brands like MegaRed supplements and Nurofen tablets.

It would also give it a world-leading position in the still-fragmented consumer health market, which is buoyed by aging demographics and greater awareness of health and wellness.

Mead Johnson took it into a new area of baby formula and dramatically boosted its presence in fast-growing markets like China.

"Mead Johnson is giving us something we didn't have," Kapoor said.

Reckitt has a track record of doing deals, dating from the 1999 combination of Britain's Reckitt & Colman with Benckiser of the Netherlands. Yet its main focus is organic growth, as it works its way back from weak performance last year, due to a series of issues, from a cyber attack and a failed product launch to a market slowdown and a tax change in India.

The company's shares are down about 17 percent year-to-date and 27 percent since closing Mead Johnson.

Based in the English town of Slough, Reckitt is also preparing for Britain's exit next year from the European Union. This includes considering whether it needs to build new product testing facilities in the EU.

"With Brexit it is possible, unless the deal is negotiated in a different way, that we will have to create some labs for testing and quality control outside (Britain)," Kapoor said. "That's something we're working on as a scenario."

    "It's going to cost us more money if we have to and it is duplicating what we already do today. Do I like it? Of course I don't ... but it's the kind of impact we have to work on."

He said it would cost "millions of pounds".

(Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Martinne Geller

Stocks treated in this article : Reckitt Benckiser, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER 0.74% 36.77 Delayed Quote.0.77%
RECKITT BENCKISER 1.01% 5810 Delayed Quote.-16.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLAXOSMITHKLINE
10:40aReckitt CEO stands by Mead Johnson deal, despite Pfizer option
RE
03/09GLAXOSMITHKLINE : s Relvar Ellipta gets updated label in EU
AQ
03/08GLAXOSMITHKLINE : New Data from GlaxoSmithKline plc Illuminate Findings in Tetra..
AQ
03/08GLAXOSMITHKLINE : New Biopharmaceuticals Study Results from GlaxoSmithKline plc ..
AQ
03/08GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Apprenticeships work for women
AQ
03/08GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Nucala improved asthma control in patients uncontrolled on Xol..
AQ
03/08GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK Announces Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Rel..
BU
03/06Glaxo's Encouraging Asthma & HIV Data at Medical Meetings
AQ
03/06GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for t..
AQ
03/06GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Nucala (Mepolizumab) Improved Asthma Control in Patients Uncon..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/09Semaglutide Can Prove To Be A Very Profitable Drug For Novo Nordisk In Future.. 
03/08Expanded use of Glaxo's Relvar Ellipta OK'd in Europe 
03/07YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Genocea Surges, Gilead's Biktarvy, GlaxoSmithKline's V.. 
03/07NOVO NORDISK : Pick Up This Diabetes Leader In 2018 
03/06FDA OKs TaiMed's HIV med ibalizumab 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 30 201 M
EBIT 2018 8 236 M
Net income 2018 4 078 M
Debt 2018 13 359 M
Yield 2018 5,99%
P/E ratio 2018 15,57
P/E ratio 2019 14,39
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 66 250 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | GSK | GB0009252882 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 15,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick J. T. Vallance Executive Director, President-R&D
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE1.02%91 764
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.48%354 304
PFIZER0.77%218 887
NOVARTIS-5.15%215 621
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-7.20%208 416
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.68%148 668
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.