Glencore PLC : Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important September 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- GLNCY, GLCN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Glencore plc (OTC PINK: GLCNF, OTC PINK: GLNCY) from September 30, 2016 through July 2, 2018 (the ?Class Period?). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Glencore investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Glencore class action, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/glencore-plc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/glencore-plc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

[email protected]

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group