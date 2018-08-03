Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE (GLEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glencore PLC : Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important September 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- GLNCY, GLCN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Glencore plc (OTC PINK: GLCNF, OTC PINK: GLNCY) from September 30, 2016 through July 2, 2018 (the ?Class Period?). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Glencore investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Glencore class action, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/glencore-plc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/glencore-plc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
[email protected]

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLENCORE
06:16pGLENCORE PLC : Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important September 7, 2018 Lead P..
AC
03:15pGLENCORE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/02GLENCORE PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inve..
AC
07/31GLENCORE : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
AC
07/31GLENCORE : 2018 Half-Year Production Report and 2018 Half-Year Results presentat..
AQ
07/31GLENCORE : Second-Quarter Copper and Cobalt Production Rose
DJ
07/31GLENCORE : 2018 Half-Year Production Report
PU
07/31GLENCORE : Half-year results
CO
07/28GLENCORE PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inve..
AC
07/26GLENCORE : Mining with Principles - Jessie's story
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Copper- The Union Rejects Management's Offer At Escondida, But The Price Bare.. 
07/31Glencore reports surge in H1 cobalt production from Congo mines 
07/30Copper Tanks - What Next? 
07/25Chinese Trade Tariffs Could Have A Positive Effect On Bunge's Upcoming Earnin.. 
07/23Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 241 B
EBIT 2018 11 265 M
Net income 2018 7 335 M
Debt 2018 22 662 M
Yield 2018 5,23%
P/E ratio 2018 8,33
P/E ratio 2019 8,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 60 528 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,67 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-19.76%60 528
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.17%50 593
COAL INDIA3.78%24 458
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-11.27%10 716
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-16.96%8 182
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD-21.63%7 266
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.