Settings
GLENCORE    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/07 05:29:59 pm
326.4 GBp   +3.95%
10:56aGLENCORE : 2018 Half-Year Results Call Timing Update
PU
08/06Bunge's agribusiness head to leave company
RE
08/03GLENCORE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
Glencore : SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Glencore plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/07/2018 | 06:26pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Glencore plc ("Glencore" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: GLCNF, OTC PINK: GLNCY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/505023/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Glencore disclosed on July 3, 2018, that the U.S. Department of Justice issued a subpoena to a subsidiary of the Company to produce records and other documentation regarding compliance with money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Shares of Glencore stock fell sharply on this news.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 241 B
EBIT 2018 11 219 M
Net income 2018 7 335 M
Debt 2018 23 259 M
Yield 2018 5,25%
P/E ratio 2018 8,31
P/E ratio 2019 8,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 58 453 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,67 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-19.49%58 453
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.90%49 381
COAL INDIA7.78%25 540
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-13.36%10 315
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.94%8 341
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD-20.80%7 190
