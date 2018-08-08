Log in
Glencore    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

08/07 05:35:16 pm
326.3 GBp   +3.92%
08:21aGLENCORE : reports 23 percent rise in profit
RE
08:12aGLENCORE : 2018 Half-Year Report
PU
01:20aGLENCORE : Ships reduce cargoes amid water drop in Argentina's Paran..
RE
Glencore : reports 23 percent rise in profit

08/08/2018 | 08:21am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar

LONDON (Reuters) - Mining and trading firm Glencore on Wednesday reported adjusted first-half core profits of $8.3 billion (£6.42 billion), up 23 percent from a year earlier and earnings before interest and tax from its trading division up 12 percent at $1.5 billion.

The marketing EBIT was in line with analysts' forecasts and the overall EBITDA was just below a consensus forecast of $8.5 billion.

CEO Ivan Glasenberg said market conditions were likely to remain volatile and the focus remained on "creating value for shareholders through the disciplined allocation of long-term capital."

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)

The marketing EBIT was in line with analysts' forecasts and the overall EBITDA was just below a consensus forecast of $8.5 billion.

CEO Ivan Glasenberg said market conditions were likely to remain volatile and the focus remained on "creating value for shareholders through the disciplined allocation of long-term capital."

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 241 B
EBIT 2018 11 201 M
Net income 2018 7 230 M
Debt 2018 23 329 M
Yield 2018 5,05%
P/E ratio 2018 8,70
P/E ratio 2019 8,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 58 166 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,67 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-16.33%58 166
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.90%49 381
COAL INDIA7.78%25 540
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-13.36%10 315
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.94%8 341
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD-20.80%7 190
