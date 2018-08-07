BLOC President and CEO Shidan Gouran Selected to Lead an Educational Session at Major CES 2019 Event

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2018) - Recognized for his in-depth expertise with blockchain technology and the consumer electronics industry, BLOC’s President and CEO Shidan Gouran has been asked to present about applications of blockchain technology in the media and consumer electronics sectors at the Digital Money Forum event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. The Company will also have a booth at the conference, giving it additional exposure to an influential group of consumer electronics industry professionals.

GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC, BLOC.CN, BLOC.CNX) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its President and CEO Shidan Gouran has been asked to present a tutorial session at the Digital Money Forum event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January of 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This session will explore the applications of blockchain technology in the consumer electronics industry, as well as the media industry – which are relatively under-explored areas of blockchain technology use.

The Company will also have a booth at the CES conference, which had a total attendance of more than 182,000 last year. With an abundance of technology industry personnel, as well as members of the media in attendance, BLOC’s presence at CES will enable it to amplify its accomplishments to date, further position itself as a leader in blockchain, and procure new business relationships with conference attendees. At the event, the Company will make several announcements relating to its latest developments. This will include initiatives in the media, and consumer electronics industry.





“As BLOC makes strides into the consumer electronics world with blockchain applications, presenting and exhibiting at CES will be amazing for us”, said Shidan Gouran - President and CEO of the Company. “While we are primarily attending to teach, with our session at the Digital Money Forum event, we are just as much attending to learn - which we very much look forward to doing with countless thousands of active members of the consumer electronics industry, who we look forward to hearing from.”





Robin Raskin, Founder of Living in Digital Times, states "Now in its 5th year, The Digital Money Forum at CES (tm) is dedicated to curating the freshest voices and talent in the rapidly changing world of blockchain technology. Global Blockchain's commitment to the entertainment space as well as the maturing mining space makes CEO Shidan Gouran, an important voice to be heard."





About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

The Company is focused on streamlining the currently arduous, lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space, with a view to becoming the first vertically-integrated originator and manager of top tier blockchains and digital currencies.

BLOC is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Additional information relating to BLOC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , the CSE at www.theCSE.com , as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io

About Living in Digital Times

Founded by veteran technology journalist Robin Raskin, Living in Digital Times brings together the most knowledgeable leaders and the latest innovations impacting both technology and lifestyle. It helps companies identify and act on emerging trends, create compelling company narratives, and do better business through strong network connections. Living in Digital Times produces technology conferences, exhibits and events at CES and other locations throughout the year by lifestyle verticals. Core brands include Digital Health Summit, Digital Money Forum, FitnessTech, Baby Tech, [email protected] , Family Tech Summit, FamilyTech TV, Beauty Tech, Wearables and FashionWare runway show, Last Gadget Standing and the KAPi Awards. The company also works with various foundations and manages the Young Innovators to Watch awards recognizing student STEAM innovations. For more information, visit www.LivinginDigitalTimes.com and keep up with our latest news on Twitter Linkedin and Facebook

About CES

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights . Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

