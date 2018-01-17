Global Blockchain's Kodak Coin Investment Announces Significant Industry Milestone with tZero

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (TSXV: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("GBT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Overstock.com in a press release today said that its blockchain subsidiary, t0.com, Inc. ("tZero") intends to provide advisory services in connection with the recently announced KodakOne Coin Security Token Offering. In addition, tZero will advise on secondary trading of the Kodak Coin. This is the first third party coin to be announced that tZero will be listing and trading on its much anticipated regulated ICO exchange.

Utilizing blockchain technology, the KodakOne platform is an encrypted, digital ledger of rights ownership for photographers to register both new and archived work that they can then license within the platform. With the Kodak Coin, participating photographers are invited to take part in a new economy for photography, receive payment for licensing their work immediately upon sale, receive a share of overall platform revenue, and for both professional and amateur photographers, sell their work confidently on a secure blockchain platform.

Jan Denecke Cofounder and the KodakOne Platform and the Kodak Coin said "tZero's vision in being able to develop and provide a securities token platform that complies with US federal securities laws is key to the success of the Kodak Coin. The Kodak Coin offering is centered around providing photographers security and peace of mind, and the tZero platform allows us to provide that same security to our token holders as well."

Patrick Byrne, CEO of tZero said, "The Crypto Revolution is upon us. To have KodakCoin on the tZERO platform is a tremendous stepping stone in continuing the mainstream adoption of what I would assert, may prove to be the most powerful innovation in history. As US regulators seek securities-law compliant applications for companies issuing security tokens, the issuance and trading of Kodak Coin in compliance with securities laws will empower entrepreneurs and protect photographers' property and licensing rights, while achieving another critical step in defining a new wave of digital capital formation. We welcome the Kodak Coin into the tZero family and look forward to working with this iconic brand".

Global Blockchain President, Shidan Gouran stated, "Our investment in Kodak continues to progress rapidly and we are eager to be alongside as this progresses towards its ICO in just two weeks."

The initial coin offering will open on January 31, 2017 and is open to accredited investors from the U.S., UK and Canada. For more information visit www.kodakcoin.com . This initial Coin Offering is issued under SEC guidelines as a security token under Regulation 506 (c) as an exempt offering.

###

For more information, please contact [email protected]

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. is an investment company which proposes to provide investors access to a basket of holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

GBT is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Other information relating to GBT is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io .

About Kodak Coin

Kodak Coin is the currency for KodakOne an Image Rights Management Platform created in partnership with Eastman Kodak and WENN Digital Inc. Eastman Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging providing — directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies - hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. WENN Digital is an experienced development and operations team with deep expertise in proprietary blockchain development, big data, copyright law, AI-enabled image recognition and post licensing monetization systems. Further, WENN Digital leverages the market position of its 30-year old subsidiary WENN Media, one of the world's largest entertainment news wire services which works with virtually all the major media outlets and approximately 2500 professional photographers worldwide.

On behalf of:

GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Shidan Gouran

President

