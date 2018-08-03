Log in
GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC (BRSS)
Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc : Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-4D0D2B693873E.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HO
02:16pGLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC : Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. to..
AC
12:12pGLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER : & COPPER HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND AN..
AQ
12:10pGLOBAL BRASS & COPPER HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
11:13aGLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS, IN : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Res..
BU
07/20GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS, IN : Announces Date and Time for Release of Se..
BU
06/21GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER : Olin Brass Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year..
AQ
06/13GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER : Olin Brass Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year ..
AQ
06/12GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER : Olin Brass Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year..
BU
05/25GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Global Brass and Copper declares $0.09 dividend 
08/02Global Brass and Copper beats by $0.15, misses on revenue 
05/11Global Brass and Copper goes ex-dividend on Monday 
05/06Global Brass and Copper Holdings' (BRSS) CEO John Wasz on Q1 2018 Results - E.. 
05/03Global Brass and Copper beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 872 M
EBIT 2018 101 M
Net income 2018 61,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,90
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 720 M
Chart GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC
Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 45,0 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Wasz President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
John H. Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Kodosky Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ron C. Whitaker Lead Independent Director
Martin E. Welch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC-2.57%720
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%7 666
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-21.62%6 847
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD--.--%6 035
AURUBIS-11.63%3 638
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED14.95%3 489
