Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Global Cannabis Applications Corp    APP   CA37956B1013

GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP (APP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global Cannabis Applications Corp : GCACs Citizen Green Token Approved for Listing on Canadian Crypto Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 05:36am CEST

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (OTCQB: FUAPF) (CSE: APP) (FSE: 2FA), a leading developer of innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its Citizen Green Token has been approved for listing on the Canadian Crypto Exchange (CCX). The CCX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in Canada with a professional platform offering superior trading tools with no trading fees.

"We are very excited to be making history by listing the Citizen Green Token, the world?s first utility token issued from a publicly traded company," said Peiwei Ni, Director and Interim CEO of the Canadian Crypto Exchange. "GCAC is a premier Canadian technology company and we look forward to having the Citizen Green Token trading on www.ccxcanada.com."

"We are very pleased to announce the first approved listing of our Citizen Green Token on Canada?s own CCX," said Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC. "Now members of the Citizen Green community who contribute data to the GCAC Blockchain will be able to convert their earned CG Tokens into real Canadian dollars. The CCX is the first of many exchanges we envision for the CG Token, which is to be listed on crypto exchanges around the world, encouraging users globally to provide data to our unique artificial intelligence and blockchain solution for better medical cannabis patient outcomes."

This is a new benchmark for the blockchain industry, empowering the Canadian Citizen Green community to fully utilize both the potential of cryptocurrency and the convenience of fiat payments. The Citizen Green Token will be listed on the CCX upon the finalization of technical development expected in the third quarter of 2018.

The Canadian Crypto Exchange is a registered distributed asset exchange maintaining a 100% capital reserve and complying with all industry standards. It will allow Citizen Green community members to open an account and create a personal wallet to deposit and trade Citizen Green Tokens. It also allows holders and traders of Citizen Green Tokens to convert CG Tokens into Canadian currency and transfer funds directly into their own bank accounts. A CCX account and wallet provide members full access to the CCX to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

Citizen Green Tokens are earned by members of the Citizen Green Community through participation and sharing of knowledge and experiences with medical cannabis. They are a reward for active contributors to encourage quality interactions. Not only will CG Tokens be convertible to Canadian currency on the CCX, they will also be used to access services from GCAC partners, such as dispensaries, pharmaceutical companies and governments in the Citizen Green Community.

About the Canadian Crypto Exchange

CCX is ambitious, awesome, advanced and Canadian. Since 2017, we?ve taken the complexity out of trading and owning digital currencies for everyone in Canada and beyond. Our goal at CCX is to provide the highest quality, instant and simplified purchasing experience for customers looking to acquire blockchain backed assets, starting with Bitcoin. To sign up or for more information please visit: www.ccxcanada.com.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world?s first end-to-end ? from patient to regulator ? medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, regtech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in the medical cannabis community. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

For more information about the Company, please visit online at www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange?s website (www.thecse.com).

To schedule an interview, please contact:

Bradley Moore, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 514-5619091
Email: [email protected]

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications Canada & Europe
Telephone: 1.855.269.9554
Email: [email protected]
www.cannappscorp.com

Corporate Communications United States

Hayden IR
Telephone: 1.917.658.7878
Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of GCAC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GCAC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. GCAC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.

SOURCE: Global Cannabis Applications Corp.


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIO
05:36aGLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC’s Citizen Green Token Approved for Lis..
AQ
05:36aGLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP : GCAC’s Citizen Green Token Approved for List..
AC
07/31GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC's Citizen Green Token Approved for Listing o..
AQ
07/20GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP : GCAC Exempt from Clearstream Banking Restric..
AC
07/19GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : closes Private Placement
AQ
05/29GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC Receives Opinion from the Bank of Lithuania ..
AQ
05/04GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC to Join Lithuanian Government Trade Mission ..
AQ
05/02GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC to Make Keynote Address at the 7th Annual In..
AQ
04/17GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC Signs Collaboration Agreement with FOCUS
AQ
04/09GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC signs MOU with TheraCann and TKS Ventures Jo..
AQ
More news
Chart GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP
Duration : Period :
Global Cannabis Applications Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Moore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Webb Managing Director-Australian Operations
Alexander Helmel Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ali Saheli Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey W. Hayzlett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP-59.77%0
ADOBE SYSTEMS39.63%128 257
ELECTRONIC ARTS22.55%43 437
AUTODESK22.52%29 834
WORKDAY0.00%29 033
SQUARE INC86.47%28 846
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.