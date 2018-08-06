Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Global Construction Services Limited    GCS   AU000000GCS8

GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED (GCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global Construction Services : GCS & SRG working together - construction contract secured

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 04:06am CEST

ASX MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

6 August 2018

GCS AWARDED HOTEL DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT, MELBOURNE VICTORIA

Highlights:

  • GCS secures ~$7.4m concrete structure contract for the development of the new 24-level Vibe Hotel located on Queen Street, Melbourne

  • GCS has engaged SRG Limited ('SRG') to complete the post tensioning component of the works, underscoring the already close working relationship between GCS and SRG (refer Merger of Equals ASX Announcement on 12 June 2018)

  • Diversification of GCS's revenue streams continues as it expands its reach into the commercial construction sector on the East Coast of Australia

Construction services group Global Construction Services Limited (ASX: GCS) is pleased to announce it has secured a ~$7.4m contract for the development of the new 24-level Vibe Hotel on Queen Street in Melbourne, Victoria.

J. Hutchinson Pty Ltd has awarded the complete concrete structure works to GCS's wholly owned subsidiary, GCS Summit Contracting Pty Ltd. The project includes the installation of precast panels, post tensioning, reinforcement and all other related concrete structure installations. Contract works are expected to commence in the first quarter of FY19 and be completed in approximately seven months.

Post tensioning works have been subcontracted to SRG, with whom GCS has announced a proposed Merger of Equals (refer ASX announcement dated 12 June 2018).

Mr Enzo Gullotti, GCS Group Managing Director said "The GCS team on the East Coast continue to deliver on GCS's strategy of diversifying the Group's revenue streams. GCS is excited that this is the first time our East Coast concrete and formwork division has partnered with J. Hutchinson Pty Ltd and we are pleased to begin our relationship with them on this iconic development.

This is also an exciting contract award for GCS and SRG as it underscores our already close working relationship. We look forward to being able to deliver projects such as these to our tier one client base as a leading global Specialist Engineering, Construction and Maintenance group once the proposed Merger of Equals is complete."

-ENDS-

ABOUT GCS

The GCS Group is an Australian construction and maintenance services company that offers a diverse range of integrated products, services, and solutions covering the Infrastructure; Energy; Oil & Gas; Resource & Industrial; Commercial; and Residential sectors. The GCS Group's strategy for growth is to continue to capitalise on opportunities in the sectors it currently services, explore new markets and products, diversify into related industry sectors, and acquire selected new businesses that create value for shareholders.

Further Information:

Enzo Gullotti

Group Managing Director Ph: +61 8 9479 7990

E:[email protected]or visit: http://www.gcs.group

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Global Construction Services Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 02:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVIC
04:06aGLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS & SRG working together - construction contrac..
PU
07/24SRG : Release of Scheme Booklet for Merger with GCS
AQ
07/24GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS - Scheme Booklet released - Merger of Equals ..
AQ
07/23GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Scheme Booklet released - Merger of Equals with S..
PU
06/27GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Change in substantial holding
PU
06/27GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Becoming a substantial holder from IFL
PU
06/14GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED : - Merger of Equals to create a leading Sp..
AQ
06/14GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS secures hospital redevelopment contract - Vic..
PU
06/06GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Change in substantial holding
PU
06/05GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 238 M
EBIT 2018 21,1 M
Net income 2018 15,0 M
Finance 2018 39,8 M
Yield 2018 6,42%
P/E ratio 2018 9,44
P/E ratio 2019 8,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 149 M
Chart GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Construction Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,95  AUD
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincenzo Daniele Gullotti Group MD & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Land Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
George Robert Chiari Executive Director
John Derwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED-26.37%110
LAFARGEHOLCIM-9.23%30 433
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY24.99%29 247
CRH PLC-3.99%27 592
ULTRATECH CEMENT-3.64%16 699
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-22.77%15 994
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.