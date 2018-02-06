Global Cosmed : SUPERBRANDS POLISH BRAND 2018 FOR BOBINI & KRET

Global Cosmed Group SA brands: bobini and Kret, which received the prestigious title of Superbrands Polish Brand 2018, already exist in Poland for several dozen years. The Superbrands organization is the only independent entity in the world that promotes the idea of branding by identifying, rewarding and presenting case studies of brands that have achieved market success. Superbrands has been operating for over 20 years around the world, and for 12 in Poland. This year, once again, the strongest consumer brands on the Polish market have been selected. As part of the Superbrands Certification Process, a consumer survey was conducted of an independent body composed of representatives of the Polish business, capital market, business media and experts on the image of brands that assessed the brand's image strength.

The Superbrands Polish Brand is dedicated to brands that were created in Poland, regardless of the origin of the owner's capital or the place of production. This is the first such prestigious award in Poland. The idea of the competition is the special appreciation of brands of Polish origin, whose strategy has been developed by Polish specialists. Among the winners of Superbrands Polish Brand were brands created in Poland by domestic companies.

Certificate of Superbrands Polish Brand 2018 title granted to bobini and Kret brands proves they belong to the elite group of the strongest brands in the market.