Global Indemnity Limited Reports 2017 Financial Results.
03/01/2018 | 12:55am CET
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) today reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 of $9.6 million. Excluding losses related to the Texas and Florida hurricanes, the California wildfires, and a one-time tax charge related to the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017”, net income would have been $53.5 million. Adjusted operating income, which excludes after-tax realized gains and the one-time tax charge, was $7.2 million. During the fourth quarter of 2017 the Company exercised its right to redeem 3,397,031 of its A ordinary shares (having an aggregate book value of $159.4 million or $46.91 per share as of September 30, 2017) for aggregate consideration of $83.0 million or $24.24 per share. Primarily as a result of the redemption, book value per share increased by 11.3% from $45.42 per share at December 31, 2016 to $50.57 per share at December 31, 2017.
Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in millions, except per share data)
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Gross Premiums Written (1)
$
516.3
$
565.8
Book value per share
$
50.57
$
45.42
Net Premiums Written
$
450.2
$
470.9
Shareholders’ equity
$
718.4
$
798.0
Cash and invested assets (3)
$
1,535.4
$
1,498.1
Net income (loss)
$
(9.6
)
$
49.9
Net income (loss) per share
$
(0.55
)
$
2.84
(3) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased)
Adjusted operating income (2)
$
7.2
$
35.8
Adjusted operating income per share (2)
$
0.41
$
2.04
Combined ratio analysis:
Loss ratio
61.5
%
56.4
%
Expense ratio
41.9
%
42.0
%
Combined ratio
103.4
%
98.4
%
Impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the 2017 California wildfires
(12.9
%)
Combined ratio excluding hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the 2017 California wildfires
90.5
%
(1) Gross Premiums Written include business fronted for Assurant, Inc. of $(1.3) million in 2017 and $35.3 million in 2016 (2) Adjusted operating income excludes after-tax realized gains and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries
Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Limited’s three primary segments are:
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release [1] do not address a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. The foregoing review of factors that could cause actual financial or operating performance to differ materially from expectations is not exhaustive. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.
Global Indemnity Limited’s Combined Ratio for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016
The combined ratio was 103.4% (Loss Ratio 61.5% and Expense Ratio 41.9%) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 compared to 98.4% (Loss Ratio 56.4% and Expense Ratio 42.0%) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Excluding hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and the California wildfires, the combined ratio would have been 90.5%.
Excluding Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the California wildfires, the current accident year property loss ratio would have been 57.9%.
The current accident year casualty loss ratio improved 0.8 points to 66.1% in 2017 from 66.9% in 2016 primarily due to lower reported claims frequency.
Calendar year results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include a 12.3 point reduction in the loss ratio related to prior accident years, which was primarily driven by lower than expected claims frequency and severity experienced across multiple prior accident years within Commercial Lines, lower than expected case incurred emergence primarily related to the 2016 accident year within Personal Lines, as well as a reduction related to the Company’s property treaties for multiple prior accident years within the Reinsurance Operations.
Global Indemnity Limited’s Gross and Net Premiums Written Results by Segment for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Gross Premiums Written
Net Premiums Written
2017
2016
2017
2016
Commercial Lines Operations
$
212,471
$
188,571
$
186,322
$
169,291
Personal Lines Operations
250,044
263,714
208,776
224,484
Reinsurance Operations
53,887
59,837
53,933
59,801
Runoff
1,270
18,389
1,149
17,364
Business Fronted for Assurant
(1,338
)
35,334
-
-
Total
$
516,334
$
565,845
$
450,180
$
470,940
Commercial Lines Operations: Gross premiums written and net premiums written increased 12.7% and 10.1%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016. This increase is mainly due to the introduction of several new programs and organic growth in other lines.
Personal Lines Operations: Gross premiums written and net premiums written decreased 5.2% and 7.0%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016. The decrease in gross premiums written was primarily due to a targeted reduction of catastrophe exposed business.
Reinsurance Operations: Gross premiums written and net premiums written decreased 9.9% and 9.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2016 mainly due to a reduction in premiums written related to a mortgage insurance treaty.
Note: Tables Follow
Global Indemnity Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Gross premiums written
$
122,635
$
136,591
$
516,334
$
565,845
Net premiums written
$
105,832
$
113,707
$
450,180
$
470,940
Net premiums earned
$
109,216
$
109,472
$
438,034
$
468,465
Net investment income
11,705
8,880
39,323
33,983
Net realized investment gains
2,426
30,778
1,576
21,721
Other income
1,138
742
6,582
10,345
Total revenues
124,485
149,872
485,515
534,514
Net losses and loss adjustment expenses
66,556
48,946
269,212
264,003
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses
48,723
47,889
183,733
196,650
Corporate and other operating expenses
14,669
4,274
25,714
17,338
Interest expense
4,841
2,228
16,906
8,905
Income (loss) before income taxes
(10,304
)
46,535
(10,050
)
47,618
Income tax expense (benefit)
12,694
8,162
(499
)
(2,250
)
Net income (loss)
$
(22,998
)
$
38,373
$
(9,551
)
$
49,868
Weighted average shares outstanding–basic
17,240
17,264
17,309
17,247
Weighted average shares outstanding–diluted
17,240
17,597
17,309
17,547
Net income (loss) per share – basic
$
(1.33
)
$
2.22
($
0.55
)
$
2.89
Net income (loss) per share – diluted (1)
$
(1.33
)
$
2.18
($
0.55
)
$
2.84
Combined ratio analysis: (2)
Loss ratio
60.9
%
44.7
%
61.5
%
56.4
%
Expense ratio
44.6
%
43.7
%
41.9
%
42.0
%
Combined ratio
105.5
%
88.4
%
103.4
%
98.4
%
(1) For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, diluted loss per share is the same as basic loss per share since there was a net loss for the period.
(2) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net premiums earned. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net premiums earned. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.
GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
Fixed Maturities:
Available for sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost: 2017 - $1,243,144 and 2016 - $1,241,339)
$
1,241,437
$
1,240,031
Equity securities:
Available for sale, at fair value (cost: 2017 - $124,915 and 2016 - $119,515)
140,229
120,557
Other invested assets
77,820
66,121
Total investments
1,459,486
1,426,709
Cash and cash equivalents
74,414
75,110
Premiums receivable, net
84,386
92,094
Reinsurance receivables, net
105,060
143,774
Funds held by ceding insurers
45,300
13,114
Federal income taxes receivable
10,332
-
Receivable for securities sold
1,543
-
Deferred federal income taxes
26,196
40,957
Deferred acquisition costs
61,647
57,901
Intangible assets
22,549
23,079
Goodwill
6,521
6,521
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
28,851
42,583
Other assets
75,384
51,104
Total assets
$
2,001,669
$
1,972,946
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities:
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
634,664
$
651,042
Unearned premiums
285,397
286,984
Federal income taxes payable
-
219
Ceded balances payable
10,851
14,675
Payables for securities purchased
-
3,717
Contingent commissions
7,984
9,454
Debt
294,713
163,143
Other liabilities
49,666
45,761
Total liabilities
1,283,275
1,174,995
Shareholders’ equity:
Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 900,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; A ordinary shares issued:10,068,842 and 13,436,548 respectively; A ordinary shares outstanding: 10,039,291 and 13,436,548, respectively; B ordinary shares issued and outstanding: 4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
434,730
430,283
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
8,983
(618
)
Retained earnings
275,838
368,284
A ordinary shares in treasury, at cost: 29,551 and 0 shares, respectively
(1,159
)
-
Total shareholders’ equity
718,394
797,951
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,001,669
$
1,972,946
GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA (Dollars in millions)
Market Value as of
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
Fixed maturities
$
1,241.4
$
1,240.0
Cash and cash equivalents
74.4
75.1
Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents
1,315.8
1,315.1
Equities and other invested assets
218.1
186.7
Total cash and invested assets, gross
1,533.9
1,501.8
Receivable (payable) for securities sold/(purchased)
1.5
(3.7
)
Total cash and invested assets, net
$
1,535.4
$
1,498.1
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 (a)
Net investment income
$
39.3
Net realized investment gains
1.6
Net change in unrealized investment gains
14.4
Net realized and unrealized investment returns
16.0
Total investment return
$
55.3
Average total cash and invested assets
$
1,597.5
Total investment return %
3.5
%
(a) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.
GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
(6,796
)
$
18,444
$
7,173
$
35,781
Adjustments:
Net realized investment gain, net of tax
1,322
19,929
800
14,087
Deferred Tax writedown due to enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
(17,524
)
-
(17,524
)
-
Net income (loss)
$
(22,998
)
$
38,373
$
(9,551
)
$
49,868
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
17,240
17,264
17,309
17,247
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
17,240
17,597
17,680
17,547
Adjusted operating income (loss) per share – basic
$
(0.39
)
$
1.07
$
0.41
$
2.07
Adjusted operating income (loss) per share – diluted (1)
$
(0.39
)
$
1.05
$
0.41
$
2.04
Note Regarding Adjusted Operating Income (loss)
Adjusted Operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gain and other unique charges not related to operations. Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.
(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2017, diluted loss per share is the same as basic loss per share since there was a net loss for the period.
