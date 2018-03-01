Global Indemnity Limited Reports 2017 Financial Results.

Log in
03/01/2018 | 12:55am CET

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) today reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 of $9.6 million. Excluding losses related to the Texas and Florida hurricanes, the California wildfires, and a one-time tax charge related to the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017”, net income would have been $53.5 million. Adjusted operating income, which excludes after-tax realized gains and the one-time tax charge, was $7.2 million. During the fourth quarter of 2017 the Company exercised its right to redeem 3,397,031 of its A ordinary shares (having an aggregate book value of $159.4 million or $46.91 per share as of September 30, 2017) for aggregate consideration of $83.0 million or $24.24 per share. Primarily as a result of the redemption, book value per share increased by 11.3% from $45.42 per share at December 31, 2016 to $50.57 per share at December 31, 2017.  

  
Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

  For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,		 As of
December 31,		 As of
December 31,
  2017 2016   2017 2016
         
Gross Premiums Written (1) $ 516.3  $ 565.8 Book value per share$  50.57 $  45.42
Net Premiums Written $ 450.2  $ 470.9 Shareholders’ equity$  718.4 $  798.0
     Cash and invested assets (3)$ 1,535.4 $ 1,498.1
Net income (loss) $ (9.6) $  49.9     
Net income (loss) per share $(0.55) $  2.84 (3) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased)
      
Adjusted operating income (2) $   7.2  $  35.8     
Adjusted operating income per share (2) $0.41  $  2.04     
         
Combined ratio analysis:         
Loss ratio   61.5%  56.4%    
Expense ratio   41.9%  42.0%    
Combined ratio  103.4%  98.4%    
 

Impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the 2017 California wildfires		   

  (12.9

%)		      
 

Combined ratio excluding hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the 2017 California wildfires 		   

 90.5

%		      
         
(1) Gross Premiums Written include business fronted for Assurant, Inc. of $(1.3) million in 2017 and $35.3 million in 2016
(2) Adjusted operating income excludes after-tax realized gains and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide.  Global Indemnity Limited’s three primary segments are:

  • United States Based Commercial Lines Operations
     
  • United States Based Personal Lines Operations
     
  • Bermuda Based Reinsurance Operations

For more information, visit the Global Indemnity Limited’s website at http://www.globalindemnity.ky.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release [1] do not address a number of risks and uncertainties.  Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. The foregoing review of factors that could cause actual financial or operating performance to differ materially from expectations is not exhaustive. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.   

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Global Indemnity Limited’s Combined Ratio for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

The combined ratio was 103.4% (Loss Ratio 61.5% and Expense Ratio 41.9%) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 compared to 98.4% (Loss Ratio 56.4% and Expense Ratio 42.0%) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Excluding hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and the California wildfires, the combined ratio would have been 90.5%.

  • Excluding Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the California wildfires, the current accident year property loss ratio would have been 57.9%.   
     
  • The current accident year casualty loss ratio improved 0.8 points to 66.1% in 2017 from 66.9% in 2016 primarily due to lower reported claims frequency.

Calendar year results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include a 12.3 point reduction in the loss ratio related to prior accident years, which was primarily driven by lower than expected claims frequency and severity experienced across multiple prior accident years within Commercial Lines, lower than expected case incurred emergence primarily related to the 2016 accident year within Personal Lines, as well as a reduction related to the Company’s property treaties for multiple prior accident years within the Reinsurance Operations. 

Global Indemnity Limited’s Gross and Net Premiums Written Results by Segment for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 Gross Premiums Written  Net Premiums Written
  2017   2016  2017  2016 
Commercial Lines Operations$  212,471  $  188,571 $  186,322 $  169,291 
Personal Lines Operations   250,044   263,714  208,776  224,484 
Reinsurance Operations   53,887   59,837    53,933  59,801 
Runoff 1,270     18,389  1,149  17,364 
Business Fronted for Assurant (1,338)  35,334  -  - 
Total$  516,334  $  565,845 $  450,180 $   470,940 

Commercial Lines Operations: Gross premiums written and net premiums written increased 12.7% and 10.1%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.  This increase is mainly due to the introduction of several new programs and organic growth in other lines.    

Personal Lines Operations:  Gross premiums written and net premiums written decreased 5.2% and 7.0%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016. The decrease in gross premiums written was primarily due to a targeted reduction of catastrophe exposed business. 

Reinsurance Operations: Gross premiums written and net premiums written decreased 9.9% and 9.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2016 mainly due to a reduction in premiums written related to a mortgage insurance treaty.

Note: Tables Follow


Global Indemnity Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)


 

 		For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		 For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
  2017   2016   2017   2016 
Gross premiums written$  122,635  $  136,591  $  516,334  $  565,845 
        
Net premiums written$  105,832  $  113,707  $  450,180  $  470,940 
        
Net premiums earned$  109,216  $  109,472  $  438,034  $  468,465 
Net investment income 11,705   8,880   39,323   33,983 
Net realized investment gains  2,426   30,778   1,576   21,721 
Other income  1,138   742   6,582   10,345 
  Total revenues 124,485   149,872   485,515   534,514 
        
Net losses and loss adjustment  expenses  66,556   48,946   269,212   264,003 
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 48,723   47,889   183,733   196,650 
Corporate and other operating expenses 14,669   4,274   25,714   17,338 
Interest expense 4,841   2,228   16,906   8,905 
  Income (loss) before income taxes   (10,304)  46,535   (10,050)  47,618 
Income tax expense (benefit)  12,694   8,162   (499)  (2,250)
  Net income (loss)$(22,998) $ 38,373  $(9,551) $ 49,868 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding–basic  17,240   17,264   17,309   17,247 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding–diluted  17,240   17,597   17,309   17,547 
        
Net income (loss) per share – basic $ (1.33) $  2.22  ($ 0.55) $  2.89 
        
Net income (loss) per share – diluted (1)$ (1.33) $  2.18  ($ 0.55) $  2.84 
        
Combined ratio analysis: (2)       
Loss ratio  60.9%  44.7%  61.5%  56.4%
Expense ratio  44.6%  43.7%  41.9%  42.0%
Combined ratio 105.5%  88.4%  103.4%  98.4%

(1) For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, diluted loss per share is the same as basic loss per share since there was a net loss for the period.
 

(2) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability.  The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net premiums earned.  The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net premiums earned.  The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 (Dollars in thousands)

 

ASSETS		 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016
Fixed Maturities:    
 Available for sale securities, at fair value
(amortized cost: 2017 - $1,243,144 and 2016 - $1,241,339)		 $ 1,241,437  $  1,240,031 
Equity securities:    
 Available for sale, at fair value
(cost: 2017 - $124,915 and 2016 - $119,515)		  140,229   120,557 
Other invested assets  77,820   66,121 
   Total investments  1,459,486   1,426,709 
     
Cash and cash equivalents  74,414   75,110 
Premiums receivable, net  84,386   92,094 
Reinsurance receivables, net  105,060   143,774 
Funds held by ceding insurers  45,300   13,114 
Federal income taxes receivable  10,332   - 
Receivable for securities sold  1,543   - 
Deferred federal income taxes   26,196   40,957 
Deferred acquisition costs   61,647   57,901 
Intangible assets   22,549   23,079 
Goodwill  6,521   6,521 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  28,851   42,583 
Other assets  75,384   51,104 
 Total assets $  2,001,669  $  1,972,946 
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $  634,664  $  651,042 
Unearned premiums  285,397   286,984 
Federal income taxes payable  -   219 
Ceded balances payable  10,851   14,675 
Payables for securities purchased  -   3,717 
Contingent commissions   7,984   9,454 
Debt  294,713   163,143 
Other liabilities  49,666   45,761 

 		Total liabilities  1,283,275   1,174,995 
     
Shareholders’ equity:    
Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 900,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; A ordinary shares issued:10,068,842 and 13,436,548 respectively; A ordinary shares outstanding: 10,039,291 and 13,436,548, respectively; B ordinary  shares issued and outstanding: 4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively  2   2 
Additional paid-in capital  434,730   430,283 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes  8,983   (618)
Retained earnings  275,838   368,284 
A ordinary shares in treasury, at cost: 29,551 and 0 shares, respectively  (1,159)  - 
 Total shareholders’ equity  718,394   797,951 
     
 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $  2,001,669  $ 1,972,946 



GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED
SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA
(Dollars in millions)
  Market Value as of
  December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016
     
Fixed maturities $ 1,241.4 $ 1,240.0 
Cash and cash equivalents  74.4  75.1 
Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents  1,315.8  1,315.1 
Equities and other invested assets  218.1  186.7 
Total cash and invested assets, gross   1,533.9  1,501.8 
Receivable (payable) for securities sold/(purchased)  1.5    (3.7)
Total cash and invested assets, net   $ 1,535.4 $ 1,498.1 


 

 

 		 Twelve Months Ended  
December 31, 2017 (a)
   
Net investment income  $  39.3 
   
Net realized investment gains  1.6 
Net change in unrealized investment gains  14.4 
Net realized and unrealized investment returns  16.0 
   
  Total investment return  $  55.3 
   
  Average total cash and invested assets $  1,597.5 
   
  Total investment return %   3.5%

(a) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED
SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

 For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		 For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
  2017   2016  2017   2016
        
Adjusted operating income (loss)$  (6,796) $  18,444 $   7,173  $  35,781
Adjustments:       
Net realized investment gain, net of tax 1,322   19,929  800   14,087
Deferred Tax writedown due to enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017   (17,524)  -  (17,524)  -
        
Net income (loss)$ (22,998) $  38,373 $  (9,551) $  49,868
        
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 17,240   17,264  17,309   17,247
        
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted  17,240   17,597  17,680   17,547
        
Adjusted operating income (loss) per share – basic$  (0.39) $  1.07 $  0.41  $  2.07
        
Adjusted operating income (loss) per share – diluted (1)$   (0.39) $  1.05 $  0.41  $  2.04
        

Note Regarding Adjusted Operating Income (loss)

Adjusted Operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gain and other unique charges not related to operations. Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2017, diluted loss per share is the same as basic loss per share since there was a net loss for the period.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
