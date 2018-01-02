Global Logistic Properties : STATUTORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT

Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Change - Announcement of Appointment 02-Jan-2018 07:15:00

New

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

SG180102OTHRMDZY

Julie Koh Ngin Joo

Company Secretary

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

01/01/2018

Kazuhiro Tsutsumi 50

Japan

The appointment is part of the ongoing succession planning process to identify key talents within the organization to further strengthen its leadership and management bench to support sustainable growth. Given Mr. Kazuhiro Tsutsumi's extensive experience in management of capital, cash and treasury risks and treasury activities in multiple countries, and experience in corporate finance, tax and human resource, the Board is confident that Mr. Tsutsumi will be able to apply his experience in this appointment.

The appointment is executive. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tsutsumi will assist the Chief Executive Officer in leading GLP's financial strategy and overseeing the Group's capital structure. Mr. Tsutsumi is responsible for Group-wide corporate finance including treasury and financial planning and reporting and will also continue in his roles of Global Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of GLP Japan.

Chief Financial Officer

None.

None.

2012 - present : Global Treasurer for Global Logistic Properties Limited ( GLP ) and Chief Financial Officer of GLP Japan

- As Global Treasurer, responsible for management of GLP's capital, cash and treasury risks and oversees treasury activities of each country.

- As Chief Financial Officer of GLP Japan, responsible for corporate finance, tax and human resource matters at GLP Japan.

2002 - 2012 : Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Asia at Prologis

- Responsible for overseeing the fund management business for the Japan portfolio.

No

Past (for the last 5 years) None.

Present GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

