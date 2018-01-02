Global Logistic Properties : STATUTORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION

Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation of Chief Financial Officer

02-Jan-2018 07:14:14

Cessation of Chief Financial Officer

Xie Fang 54

01/01/2018

Ms. Xie Fang will be assuming another role within the Group. She is Chairman and CEO of GLP Financial Services, responsible for overseeing the suite of financial solutions that GLP provides to customers in China.

Ms. Xie was responsible for Group-wide corporate finance including treasury, financial planning and reporting, controllership, tax and other

Date of Appointment to current position

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 4

Yes

Ms. Xie spearheaded the Company's financial strategy and oversaw the Company's capital structure.

None.