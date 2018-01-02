Log in
Global Logistic Properties : STATUTORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION

01/02/2018 | 02:34am CET

Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation of Chief Financial Officer

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Securities

Stapled Security

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Status

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Designation

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Additional Details

Name Of Person

Age

Is effective date of cessation known?

If yes, please provide the date

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation

Change - Announcement of Cessation 02-Jan-2018 07:14:14

New

Cessation of Chief Financial Officer

SG180102OTHREGBE

Julie Koh Ngin Joo

Company Secretary

Cessation of Chief Financial OfficerXie Fang 54

Yes 01/01/2018

Ms. Xie Fang will be assuming another role within the Group. She is Chairman and CEO of GLP Financial Services, responsible for overseeing the suite of financial solutions that GLP provides to customers in China.

Ms. Xie was responsible for Group-wide corporate finance including treasury, financial planning and reporting, controllership, tax and other

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?

Date of Appointment to current position

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?

Number of Independent Directors currentlyresident in Singapore (taking into account 4 this cessation)

Number of cessations of appointments

specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist 0 Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

Shareholding Details

Past (for the last 5 years)

Yes

6,096,258 shares in Global Logistic Properties Limitedfinancial services. As Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Xie spearheaded the Company's financial strategy and oversaw the Company's capital structure.

None.

  • 1. Global Logistic Properties Investment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

  • 2. GLP Suzhou Share Service Co., Ltd.

  • 3. GLP Capital Holdings (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

  • 4. GLP Iowa Supply Chain Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

  • 5. GLP Financial Leasing (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

  • 6. GLP Commercial Factoring (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

  • 7. Chongqing GLP Microcredit Co., Ltd.

  • 8. Shanghai Pujing Investment Co., Ltd.

  • 9. GLP Technology (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

  • 10. Shanghai Purong Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.

  • 11. Action Point Investment Limited

Global Logistic Properties Limited published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 01:34:03 UTC.

