Global Logistic Properties : STATUTORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION

Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation of Chief Financial Officer
Issuer & Securities
Securities
Stapled Security
Date & Time of Broadcast
Status
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement Reference
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Designation
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Additional Details
Age
Is effective date of cessation known?
If yes, please provide the date
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
Change - Announcement of Cessation 02-Jan-2018 07:14:14
New
Cessation of Chief Financial Officer
SG180102OTHREGBE
Julie Koh Ngin Joo
Company Secretary
Cessation of Chief Financial OfficerXie Fang 54
Yes 01/01/2018
Ms. Xie Fang will be assuming another role within the Group. She is Chairman and CEO of GLP Financial Services, responsible for overseeing the suite of financial solutions that GLP provides to customers in China.
Ms. Xie was responsible for Group-wide corporate finance including treasury, financial planning and reporting, controllership, tax and other
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
Date of Appointment to current position
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
Number of Independent Directors currentlyresident in Singapore (taking into account 4 this cessation)
Number of cessations of appointments
specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist 0 Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
Shareholding Details
Past (for the last 5 years)
6,096,258 shares in Global Logistic Properties Limitedfinancial services. As Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Xie spearheaded the Company's financial strategy and oversaw the Company's capital structure.
None.
-
1. Global Logistic Properties Investment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
-
2. GLP Suzhou Share Service Co., Ltd.
-
3. GLP Capital Holdings (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
-
4. GLP Iowa Supply Chain Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
-
5. GLP Financial Leasing (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
-
6. GLP Commercial Factoring (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
-
7. Chongqing GLP Microcredit Co., Ltd.
-
8. Shanghai Pujing Investment Co., Ltd.
-
9. GLP Technology (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
-
10. Shanghai Purong Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.
-
11. Action Point Investment Limited