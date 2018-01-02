Global Logistic Properties : STATUTORY ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTIFICATION OF DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

1. INTRODUCTION

Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("MLS") refers to the announcement dated 14 July 2017 ("Joint Announcement") in relation to the proposed acquisition by Nesta Investment Holdings Limited of all the issued ordinary shares ("Shares") in the capital of Global Logistic Properties Limited ("Offeree") by way of a scheme of arrangement under Section 210 of the Companies Act (Cap. 50) of Singapore ("Scheme"), in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers ("Code").

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.