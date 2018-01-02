Log in
Global Logistic Properties : STATUTORY ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTIFICATION OF DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

01/02/2018 | 02:24am CET

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ALL THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LIMITED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  • 1. INTRODUCTION

    Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("MLS") refers to the announcement dated 14 July 2017 ("Joint Announcement") in relation to the proposed acquisition by Nesta Investment Holdings Limited of all the issued ordinary shares ("Shares") in the capital of Global Logistic Properties Limited ("Offeree") by way of a scheme of arrangement under Section 210 of the Companies Act (Cap. 50) of Singapore ("Scheme"), in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers ("Code").

    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.

  • 2. DEALINGS

    Our holding entity, Bank of America Corporation ("BOA") and consequently, the group of corporations under BOA, is an associate of the Offeree by virtue of it holding 5% or more of the Shares in issue at the time of the relevant dealing. In addition MLS is an associate of the Offeree by virtue of it being the financial adviser to GIC Private Limited, an associate of the Offeree.

    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, MLS wishes to announce the following dealings in Shares by MLS and its associates for their own account or for the account of discretionary investment clients:

    Date of dealing

    28 December 2017

    Name of entity

    Merrill Lynch International

    Nature of dealing

    Return of American Depository Receipts ("ADR") previously delivered as collateral

    Total number of shares concerned

    6,087 ADRs

    Date of dealing

    28 December 2017

    Name of entity

    Merrill Lynch International

    Nature of dealing

    Return of ADRs previously rehypothecated from Prime Brokerage clients

    Total number of shares concerned

    6,088 ADRs

    Resultant total number of Shares owned or controlled: 431,062,068 shares

    Percentage of Shares owned or controlled: 9.18%

T +65 6678 0000

Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

50 Collyer Quay, #14-01 OUE Bayfront, Singapore 049321

A company wholly owned by Bank of America Corporation

Incorporated under the laws of Singapore under Company Registration No. 198602883D

3.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The directors of MLS (including any who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that no material facts have been omitted from this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Issued by

MERRILL LYNCH (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.

29 December 2017

Global Logistic Properties Limited published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 01:24:02 UTC.

