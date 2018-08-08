Global Medical REIT Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company”), a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share, announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 by posting its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results and Operating Information package to the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.globalmedicalreit.com.

Earnings Call

The Company will hold its second quarter 2018 conference call on August 8, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders and other interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call on the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.globalmedicalreit.com or by clicking on the conference call link https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gmre/mediaframe/25679/indexl.html, or they may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-3948/domestic or 201-389-0865/international and referencing Global Medical REIT Inc. An audio replay of the conference call will be posted on the Company’s website.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers. The Company elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2016.

