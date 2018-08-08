Log in
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC (GMRE)
Global Medical REIT Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

08/08/2018

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company”), a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share, announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 by posting its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results and Operating Information package to the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.globalmedicalreit.com.

Earnings Call

The Company will hold its second quarter 2018 conference call on August 8, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders and other interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call on the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.globalmedicalreit.com or by clicking on the conference call link https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gmre/mediaframe/25679/indexl.html, or they may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-3948/domestic or 201-389-0865/international and referencing Global Medical REIT Inc. An audio replay of the conference call will be posted on the Company’s website.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company’s management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers. The Company elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2016.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 50,5 M
EBIT 2018 15,6 M
Net income 2018 3,49 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,38%
P/E ratio 2018 60,07
P/E ratio 2019 50,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,20x
Capitalization 185 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Mark Busch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Danica Holley Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Kiernan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jing Guo Zhang Director
Ronald C. Marston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC4.02%185
WELLTOWER INC-0.61%23 579
VENTAS-3.33%20 677
HCP0.69%12 337
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC12.16%6 135
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC-5.76%5 809
