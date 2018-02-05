Global Strategic : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED ᐑଢ኷ଫණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8007)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Global Strategic Group Limited (the "Company") dated 28 December 2017 in relation to the Continuing Connected Transactions. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Due to an inadvertent mistake, the Board would like to clarify that the price of the natural gas supplied to Yichang Zhongyou is the aggregate of the city-gate prices of natural gas provided by National Development and Reform Commission €਷࢕೯࢝ձҷࠧ։ࡰึ from time to time (subject to adjustments by National Development and Reform Commission€਷࢕೯࢝ձҷࠧ։ࡰึand "The South Branch of sales of natural gas of PetroChina Company Limited,€ʕ਷ͩذ˂್ंٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ˂್ंቖਯی˙ʱʮ̡" instead of "PetroChina Central China Gas Marketing Company€ ʕ਷ͩذശ ʕ˂್ंቖਯʮ̡"), plus RMB0.045 (including other tax and operating expenses incurred) per cubic metre of natural gas.

Save for the above clarification, the contents of the Announcement remain unchanged.

