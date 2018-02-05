Log in
GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD    8007

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LTD (8007)
End-of-day quote  - 02/13
0.53 HKD
Global Strategic : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

02/05/2018 | 10:25am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ᐑଢ኷ଫණྠϞࠢʮ̡

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED ᐑଢ኷ଫණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8007)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Global Strategic Group Limited (the "Company") dated 28 December 2017 in relation to the Continuing Connected Transactions. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Due to an inadvertent mistake, the Board would like to clarify that the price of the natural gas supplied to Yichang Zhongyou is the aggregate of the city-gate prices of natural gas provided by National Development and Reform Commission €਷࢕೯࢝ձҷࠧ։ࡰึ from time to time (subject to adjustments by National Development and Reform Commission€਷࢕೯࢝ձҷࠧ։ࡰึand "The South Branch of sales of natural gas of PetroChina Company Limited,€ʕ਷ͩذ˂್ंٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ˂್ंቖਯی˙ʱʮ̡" instead of "PetroChina Central China Gas Marketing Company€ ʕ਷ͩذശ ʕ˂್ंቖਯʮ̡"), plus RMB0.045 (including other tax and operating expenses incurred) per cubic metre of natural gas.

Save for the above clarification, the contents of the Announcement remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Global Strategic Group Limited

Weng Lin Lei

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Weng Lin Lei (Chairman), Mr. Cheung Tuen Ting, Mr. Long Wenming, Mr. Chen Hualiang and Mr. Han Leiping; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Kwan Sin Yee, Mr. Leung Oh Man, Martin, Mr. Sun Zhi Jun and Ms. Huang Yu Jun.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comon the "Latest Company Announcements" page for 7 days from the day of its posting and the Company's website at www.

globalstrategicgroup.com.hk.

Global Strategic Group Limited published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 09:24:09 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Lin Lei Weng Chairman
Sin Yee Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Oh Man Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Tsz Man Leung Executive Director & Financial Controller
Zhi Jun Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
