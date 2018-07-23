Global Strategic : COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

APPENDIX 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

FORM F

GEM

COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

Case Number:

FF003G

Company name: GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED 環球戰略集團有限公司

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8007

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 23 July 2018

A. General

Place of incorporation:

Date of initial listing on GEM:

Name of Sponsor(s):

Names of directors:

The Cayman Islands

17 April 2000

Dao Heng Securities Limited

Executive directors:

Mr. Cheung Tuen Ting (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Wu Guoming

Mr. Long Wenming Mr. Chen Hualiang Mr. Han Leiping

Independent non-executive directors: Mr. Leung Oh Man, Martin

Ms. Kwan Sin Yee

Mr. Sun Zhi Jun Ms. Huang Yu Jun

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s): (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company

Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:

Global Strategic (Holding) Group Limited 環球戰略（控股）集團有限公司 (Note 1) 1,694,580,000 ordinary shares

Hong Kong Hao Yue International Trading Co., Limited 香港顥越國 際貿易有限公司 (Note 2)

1,116,000,000 ordinary shares

Notes:

1. Global Strategic (Holding) Group Limited, a company incorporated in Samoa with limited liability and is wholly-owned by Global Strategic Fund Holdings Limited, which in turn is owned as to 49% of its issued share capital by Hotex Holdings Limited and as to 51% of its issued share capital by Liang Tan Yi Xing International Foundation Company Limited. Hotex Holdings Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Weng Lin Lei. Liang Tan Yi Xing International Foundation Company Limited is wholly-owned by Infinite Tencent Media Group Limited, which in turn is indirectly owned by Mr. Wei Yuetong. Accordingly, each of Global Strategic Fund Holdings Limited, Hotex Holdings Limited and Liang Tan Yi Xing International Foundation Company Limited are deemed to be interested in the 1,694,580,000 shares of the Company under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

2. Hong Kong Hao Yue International Trading Co., Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhang Hai Ping

Financial year end date:

Registered address:

Head office and principal place of business:

Web-site address (if applicable):

Share registrar:

Auditors:

B. Business activities

31 December

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands

15/F., 80 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Konghttp://www.globalstrategicgroup.com.hk

Tricor Secretaries Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

The Company and its subsidiaries operate the following complementary lines of business:

- provision of internet and e-commerce enabling solutions, IT consulting and technical services;

- strategic investments in selected technologies and applications;

- trading of commodities;

- providing natural gas supply; and

- provision of design and construction of new energy power generation equipment, energy storage systems and power equipment, technology development, technical services and technology transfer.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue: 6,217,200,000 Par value of ordinary shares in issue: HK$0.005 Board lot size (in number of shares): 10,000 Name of other stock exchange(s) on NIL which ordinary shares are also listed: D. Warrants Stock code: N/A Board lot size: N/A Expiry date: N/A Exercise price: N/A Conversion ratio: N/A (Not applicable if the warrant is denominated in dollar value of conversion right) No. of warrants outstanding: N/A No. of shares falling to be issued upon N/A the exercise of outstanding warrants: E. Other securities Details of any other securities in issue.

As at the date of this company information sheet, particulars of outstanding share options granted by the Company under the share option scheme adopted on 30 November 2012 are as follows:

1. The share options granted by the Company on 21 December 2017 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 45,000,000 shares with exercise price of HK$0.1112 per share.

2. The share options granted by the Company on 18 January 2018 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 62,000,000 shares with exercise price of HK$0.157 per share.

As at the date of this company information sheet, particulars of convertible bonds issued by the Company stated in the Company's announcement dated 3 May 2018 are as follows:

- The principal amount of the convertible bonds is HK$20,000,000 at interest rate of 10% per annum and the maturity date will be May 2020. The holders of the convertible bonds may convert 185,185,185 ordinary shares of the Company at the conversion price of HK$0.108.

N/A

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Signed:

Mr. Cheung Tuen Ting Mr. Long Wenming Mr. Chen Hualiang Mr. Han Leiping Ms. Kwan Sin Yee Mr. Wu Guoming Mr. Sun Zhi Jun Mr. Leung Oh Man, Martin Ms. Huang Yu Jun

NOTES