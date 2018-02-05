Log in
GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS LIMITED (3889)
Global Sweeteners : Announcements and Notices - Voting Results of Resolution Proposed at Extraordinary General Meeting

02/05/2018 | 10:15am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS LIMITED ɽϓጟุછٰϞࠢʮ̡ *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 03889)

VOTING RESULTS OF RESOLUTION PROPOSED

AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM was duly passed by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular of Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited ("Company") dated 17

January 2018 ("Circular"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

VOTING RESULTS OF THE EGM

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company (the "Directors") is pleased to announce that the following ordinary resolution ("Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 5 February 2018:

Resolution

Number of votes (%)

FOR

AGAINST

To approve the Dihao New Supplier Guarantee

1,044,322,200 Shares

(99.9998%)

2,000 Shares (0.0002%)

As at the date of the EGM, the total issued share capital of the Company was HK$152,758,600 divided into 1,527,586,000 Shares in the capital of the Company which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM, and no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the EGM.

* For identification purpose only - 1 -

The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the vote-taking.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Kong Zhanpeng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Kong Zhanpeng and Mr. Zhang Zihua; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Ho Lic Ki, Mr. Lo Kwing Yu and Mr. Yuen Tsz Chun.

- 2 -

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 09:14:12 UTC.

