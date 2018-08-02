GlobalSCAPE : What Can Go Wrong With Your Hand-Me-Down File Transfer System

When a hand-me-down or legacy system of file transfer makes its way into your life, many things can go wrong.

Productivity can decline.

96% of business leaders believe technology helps drive organizational efficiency. (IT ProPortal, Inefficient Processes are to Blame for Wasted Work Hours )

When you inherit a file transfer technology, then you may be at a disadvantage if things go wrong. If you are running customized scripts, processes, or workflows and you have no documentation to reference, then you may have to try the 'sit-and-wait approach,' hoping that nothing breaks. However, the sit-and-wait approach is not conducive to a secure, reliable, and productive IT ecosystem. This type of situation can leave an organization vulnerable to inefficiencies and declines in productivity. The business landscape is competitive and moves at a rapid pace, leaders want a well-oiled machine that can support agility and efficiency.

You need a centralized location to manage, secure, and monitor your file transfer system. With many hand-me-down or legacy systems of file transfer, there may not be a centralized dashboard. There might be multiple technologies, servers, and applications to maneuver around, which can complicate the challenge of keeping key processes and workflows in motion.

Security can weaken.

Unique security exploits were up 11% in 2018. (Fortinet, Threat Landscape Report Q1 2018)

Security can be another major source of concern. When you inherit a file transfer system, you didn't have the opportunity to vet the technology or document every workflow, which means you have to be extremely proactive about seeking out and identifying all of your security vulnerabilities. In many cases, inherited file transfer systems suffer long periods of neglect and need updates.

The threat landscape is constantly evolving and dynamic, with business leaders pushing IT for a system that is robust and comprehensive, ready to mitigate security risks and minimize vulnerabilities. When your file transfer system is in question, that may expose a rather large security gap. Hackers and cybercriminals are actively seeking ways to exploit any potential security gap.

Compliance requirements may be difficult.

If your hand-me-down or legacy file transfer system is a disparate combination of several different file transfer protocols, then you are challenged to have visibility and control over your critical components. This makes your system vulnerable to security and compliance risks and makes it very difficult to audit.

Try logging into various systems, technologies, and applications, and then run multiple reports. Can you do this within the strict compliance-mandated time periods?

Upgrade your hand-me-down file transfer system with MFT.

Modernmanaged file transfer (MFT) software provides a centralized mechanism for users to manage their file transfers with greater efficiency, reliability, and security.

Compared to homegrown or outdated file transfer systems, a modern MFT platform provides a higher degree of governance and control, enabling low-code (or no code with some MFT platforms) automation for complex workflows and operational visibility.

MFT users can manage their IT productivity and compliance requirements more efficiently with respect to business resources and business demands. Adding further benefit, using a modern MFT platform helps:

Provide multi-layered security, reducing your security vulnerabilities and risks Streamlining complex file transfer workflows and processes Increase IT flexibility and responsiveness Facilitate security compliance

