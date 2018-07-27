Log in
GLOBALSTAR, INC. (GSAT)
News

Globalstar, Inc. : Earnings Call Release Notice

07/27/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) will announce its second quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 2, 2018 after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call that evening at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results.

 
Details are as follows:
 
News Release:      

To be released on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. ET. The release will be available over the wire and from the Globalstar, Inc. website at www.globalstar.com.

 
Earnings Call:

5:00 p.m. ET

 

Investors and the media are encouraged to listen to the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.globalstar.com/corporate.

 

If you would like to participate in the live question and answer session following the Company’s conference call, please dial 1 (800) 708-4540 (US and Canada), 1 (847) 619-6397 (International) and use the participant pass code 47222669.

 
Audio Replay:      

A replay of the earnings call will be available for a limited time and can be heard after 7:30 p.m. ET on August 2, 2018. Dial: 1 (888) 843-7419 (US and Canada), 1 (630) 652-3042 (International) and pass code 4722 2669#.

 

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data services. Customers around the world in industries such as government, emergency management, marine, logging, oil & gas and outdoor recreation rely on Globalstar to conduct business smarter and faster, maintain peace of mind and access emergency personnel. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring, SCADA and IoT applications. The Company's products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, the innovative Sat-Fi satellite hotspot, Simplex and Duplex satellite data modems, tracking devices and flexible service packages.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia.

For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 M
EBIT 2018 -45,8 M
Net income 2018 -87,4 M
Debt 2018 368 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,73x
EV / Sales 2019 6,82x
Capitalization 556 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,60 $
Spread / Average Target 263%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Monroe Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Kagan President & Chief Operating Officer
Rebecca S. Clary Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard S. Roberts Secretary & Director
J. Patrick McIntyre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-66.41%556
SES18.49%8 365
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-6.66%4 965
INMARSAT12.06%3 348
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC53.81%1 970
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD13.06%1 074
