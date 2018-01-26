Log in
Globalworth Real Estate Investments : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/26/2018 | 02:19am EST

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 24 January 2018 Ioannis Papalekas, a director of the Company, through Zakiono Enterprises Limited (a company wholly owned by Mr Papalekas), sold 1,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of €9.445 per ordinary share. These shares were sold in order to satisfy investor demand. Mr Papalekas remains a significant and committed shareholder in the company with a holding of 24,129,187 ordinary shares, equivalent to 18.24 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital. The decision to sell these shares is in line with the objective of broadening the liquidity of the Company's ordinary shares, while increasing its free float, and specifically in response to the investor demand.

The Notification of Dealing Form provided in accordance with the requirements of MAR in relation to the transaction listed above is set out below:

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Company controlled by Ioannis Papalekas

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited

b)

LEI

213800R3E823B1UBIA81

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of no par value

ISIN: GG00B979FD04

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

9.445 euros

1,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

24 January 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information visit www.globalworth.comor contact:

Enquiries

Andrew Cox Tel: +44 20 3026 4027

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Jefferies (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 20 7029 8000

Stuart Klein

Panmure Gordon (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Tel: +44 20 7886 2500

Andrew Potts

Milbourne (Public Relations) Tel: +44 7903 802545

Tim Draper

About Globalworth / Note to Editors:

Globalworth is an AIM-listed real estate investment company active in Central and Eastern Europe, and has become the leading office investor in the Romanian real estate market. Globalworth acquires, develops and directly manages high-quality office and logistics/light-industrial real estate assets in prime locations, through which it benefits from a strong rental income profile from high quality tenants from around the globe. With approximately 70 professionals managing it, Globalworth's portfolio, as at 30 September 2017, was valued in excess of €1 billion, of which 90% is in income-producing assets and over 80% in the office sector.

Globalworth also owns approximately 72% of Griffin Premium R.E.. N.V. ('GPRE'). GPRE is a pure-play Polish real estate platform listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange that primarily owns high-quality office and mixed-use assets located in Warsaw and across a number of other major Polish cities, notably Wroclaw, Lodz, Krakow, Gdansk and Katowice. Its portfolio comprises nine office and three mixed-use (office and retail) properties, with a value of nearly €0.7 billion. For more information on GPRE please refer to http://www.griffin-premium.com/.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:09:12 UTC.

