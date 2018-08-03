Global Blockchain Mining Corp. Announces Website & Investor Presentation Deck Now Available Online and OTC Ticker Symbol

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) (the "Company"or "FORK") is pleased to announce that our website is online as of today, providing the public with access to information about the Company's operations - including our mining facilities, investments and partnerships. On the website, interested parties will also find FORK's investor presentation slide deck, offering a more in-depth overview of our business activities.

"For advanced crypto investors who prefer the stability of mining, our mining operations could be an attractive stock long term", said Shidan Gouran - President and CEO of the Company. "There is a sizeable niche of investors who desire the relatively straightforward nature of cryptocurrency mining, and how it is similar to investing in utilities or resources. Now that FORK is listed on OTC and CSE, we're pleased to have the website and slide deck publicly available for everyone to become familiar with what FORK does."

FORK's website and slide deck can be seen at www.forkcse.com . Existing and prospective investors are advised to check back regularly as additional information, news, and facility photographs are added.

The Company also announces that it has applied for eligibility to The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its shares trading on the OTC Market. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp ("DTCC") that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and is expected to enhance liquidity of the Company's commonshares on the OTC marketplace, where it now trades under the symbol "GBCHF". The Company is optimistic that it will be fully DTC-eligible in the next two weeks.

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. is a technology company that is engaged in the business of mining blue-chip cryptocurrencies through the deployment of hardware and associated infrastructure to mine these coins. Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these cryptocurrencies without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ,the CSE at www.theCSE.com , as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

