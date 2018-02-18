GLORY : ANZ Selects GLORY to Provide Teller Cash Recycler Solutions and Services

GLORY today announced a new extended contractual arrangement with ANZ,
whereby it will continue to provide Teller Cash Recycler (TCR) solutions
and services to the bank for the next five years.
Since 2011, ANZ has deployed Glory's TCR technology in over 200 branches
across Australia as part of its branch renewal programme. As well as
supporting the bank's in-branch cash processes, the new technology has
enabled ANZ to deploy an open plan branch design and renewed counter
layout supporting their strategy to become more service-oriented to help
people and businesses respond to a changing world.
This latest agreement confirms Glory's position as the leading supplier
of TCR solutions and services in the Australian financial sector. The
company has provided TCRs to more than forty financial institutions
across Australia, deploying over 2000 TCRs in more than 1000 branches.
Ian Wheeler, Australia Managing Director at GLORY said, 'We are
delighted to be partnering with ANZ for a further five years and to
support their evolving branch footprint. Cash continues to be an
important payment method in Australia and optimising cash processes in a
secure manner remains a key element of ANZ's Digital Branch Strategy. As
a global leader in cash technology solutions we are ideally placed to
bring our global experience to the ANZ team to help them achieve their
objectives. Glory and ANZ have, for example, worked closely together to
successfully address and overcome the challenges presented by the New
Generation Banknotes recently put into circulation.”
In welcoming the announcement ANZ Head of ATMs Jodie LeeTet said: “This
is an important partnership for us as TCR technology has become an
integral part of our branch operations and design. In a busy branch
environment, we rely on Glory to deliver high levels of availability and
we are pleased to have extended our agreement with the confidence that
Glory will continue to deliver the service, support and product
performance we need in the future.”
About GLORY
As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the
financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence
that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger
business.
Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help
businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement
and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage
with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals —
enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more
rewarding customer experience.
Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and
manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich
customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred
years.
For further information please visit www.glory-global.com
or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.
