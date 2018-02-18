GLORY : ANZ Selects GLORY to Provide Teller Cash Recycler Solutions and Services

New contract extends preferred supplier agreement to 2022

GLORY today announced a new extended contractual arrangement with ANZ, whereby it will continue to provide Teller Cash Recycler (TCR) solutions and services to the bank for the next five years.

Since 2011, ANZ has deployed Glory's TCR technology in over 200 branches across Australia as part of its branch renewal programme. As well as supporting the bank's in-branch cash processes, the new technology has enabled ANZ to deploy an open plan branch design and renewed counter layout supporting their strategy to become more service-oriented to help people and businesses respond to a changing world.

This latest agreement confirms Glory's position as the leading supplier of TCR solutions and services in the Australian financial sector. The company has provided TCRs to more than forty financial institutions across Australia, deploying over 2000 TCRs in more than 1000 branches.

Ian Wheeler, Australia Managing Director at GLORY said, 'We are delighted to be partnering with ANZ for a further five years and to support their evolving branch footprint. Cash continues to be an important payment method in Australia and optimising cash processes in a secure manner remains a key element of ANZ's Digital Branch Strategy. As a global leader in cash technology solutions we are ideally placed to bring our global experience to the ANZ team to help them achieve their objectives. Glory and ANZ have, for example, worked closely together to successfully address and overcome the challenges presented by the New Generation Banknotes recently put into circulation.”

In welcoming the announcement ANZ Head of ATMs Jodie LeeTet said: “This is an important partnership for us as TCR technology has become an integral part of our branch operations and design. In a busy branch environment, we rely on Glory to deliver high levels of availability and we are pleased to have extended our agreement with the confidence that Glory will continue to deliver the service, support and product performance we need in the future.”

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

