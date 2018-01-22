Log in
GMO INTERNET INC. (9449)
GMO Internet's Cryptocurrency Mining Business Develops 12 nm FFC Process Technology for Semiconductor Chips: Progressing towards realizing a cutting-edge 7 nm process technology for mining chips

01/22/2018
As the first step of the research and development, we have succeeded in developing a new 12 nm FFC*2 process based mining chip (12 nm FFC mining chip). The following outcomes have been obtained, which are significant milestones as they show that we are closer to realizing a 7 nm process technology for chips to be used in the mining process.

1. Prior to the development of a 7 nm process technology, validation of SHA256*3 logic circuit is complete.
2. We have succeeded in developing 12 nm semiconductor mining chip, a cutting-edge ASIC*4 mining hardware.

Cutting-edge 7 nm process technology for chips will be used in the mining process, and GMO Internet will continue to work on research and development, using the next-generation mining boards in the mining process in the first half of 2018.

*1 nm: nanometer. 1/1 billion meters. 1/1 million millimeters.
*2 FFC is an abbreviation of Fin FET Compact, which is one type of field effect transistor with 3-dimensional structure.
*3 SHA256 is an encryption algorithm used in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.
*4 Integrated circuits (circuits having multiple features) for a specific usage are collectively referred to as the ASIC.

Mining board equipped with 12 nm FFC process based mining chips

12 nm FFC process based mining chips

In consideration of the fact that GMO Internet has succeeded in developing a 12 nm FFC mining chip, we will proceed to the next step of the development to realize a 7 nm process technology for chips to be used in the mining process. We will not sell mining boards equipped with 12 nm FFC process based mining chips.

Cryptocurrency mining business

GMO Internet has announced entry into cryptocurrency mining business in September 2017 to support mining infrastructure of cryptocurrencies, which are the 'new universal currencies,' by leveraging our accumulated know-how in Internet Infrastructure and Internet Finance, and launched the business on December 20, 2017, earlier than initially planned.

Cryptocurrency mining business requires computers enabling highly sophisticated and intensive computation and also requires securing stable power supply to operate and cool the computers. GMO Internet operates its mining center utilizing plentiful renewable energy in Northern Europe, which has allowed us to achieve low power consumption.

We are developing high performance computers (mining boards) for mining with our alliance partner who possesses semiconductor design technology. Prior to the development of our own mining boards, we are using existing mining technology for mining.

GMO Internet will continue to work on research and development of a 7 nm process technology for chips to be used in the mining process, and will also introduce the next-generation mining boards equipped with these chips in the first half of 2018. Please see the following link for more information on the outlook for the future: https://mining.gmo.jp/en/ .

*Please note that the above details may be subject to change without notice.

Reference

GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet services industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also includes the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and mobile entertainment products. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit http://www.gmo.jp/en/ .

GMO Internet Inc. published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:09:09 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2017 151 B
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 7 182 M
Finance 2017 40 700 M
Yield 2017 1,14%
P/E ratio 2017 32,47
P/E ratio 2018 24,23
EV / Sales 2017 1,26x
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
Capitalization 230 B
