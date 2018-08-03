GMP Capital Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

Log in
GMP CAPITAL INC. (GMP)
08/03/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / GMP Capital Inc. (OTC PINK: GMPXF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-A461DA80CE338.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Harris Fricker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Arthur Wright Chairman
Deborah Joanne Starkman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kevin Michael Sullivan Deputy Chairman
Eugene Caldwell McBurney Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GMP CAPITAL INC.-18.10%156
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-8.15%89 157
MORGAN STANLEY-5.07%88 832
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-0.95%68 647
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-10.94%28 205
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-22.35%17 142
