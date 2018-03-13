DGAP-News: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Share Buyback

GN Store Nord A/S: Final transactions in relation to share buyback program



13.03.2018 / 08:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement NO. 13 March 13, 2018

Final transactions in relation to share buyback program



Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord board of directors initiated a share buyback program on May 4, 2017 in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 20 of May 4, 2017).

The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital and to cover obligations under the long-term incentive program. Under the share buyback program, initiated on May 4, 2017 and concluded on March 12, 2018, GN has bought back shares for an amount of DKK 1,000 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period March 6, 2018 - March 12, 2018:

No. of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction Value, DKK March 6, 2018 2,000 208.97 417,946 March 7, 2018 2,000 208.51 417,016 March 8, 2018 2,000 215.03 430,064 March 9, 2018 2,000 219.78 439,551 March 12, 2018 6,107 221.04 1,349,861 Accumulated under the program 4,958,482 201.65 999,899,990

Following the above transactions GN owns a total of 10,806,248 own shares corresponding to 7.4% of the company's total share capital. Under the share buyback program, GN has repurchased a total of 4,958,482 shares, which equals a total transaction value of DKK 1,000 million.

As communicated in the Annual Report 2017, as part of the 2017 - 2019 strategy, the board of directors intends to undertake a share buyback program of total DKK 3 billion. The second part of the program, a DKK 1 billion one year program, will be initiated shortly after the annual general meeting following relevant authorizations.

For further information, please contact:



Investors and analysts

Peter Justesen

VP - Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 87 16

Or

Rune Sandager

Senior IR Manager - Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57



Press and the media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Group Media Manager

Tel: +45 45 75 02 55





