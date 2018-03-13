Log in
GN STORE NORD
GN Store Nord A/S: Final transactions in relation to share buyback program

03/13/2018

DGAP-News: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Share Buyback
13.03.2018 / 08:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement NO. 13 March 13, 2018

Final transactions in relation to share buyback program

Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord board of directors initiated a share buyback program on May 4, 2017 in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 20 of May 4, 2017).

The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital and to cover obligations under the long-term incentive program. Under the share buyback program, initiated on May 4, 2017 and concluded on March 12, 2018, GN has bought back shares for an amount of DKK 1,000 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period March 6, 2018 - March 12, 2018:

  No. of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction Value, DKK
March 6, 2018 2,000 208.97 417,946
March 7, 2018 2,000 208.51 417,016
March 8, 2018 2,000 215.03 430,064
March 9, 2018 2,000 219.78 439,551
March 12, 2018 6,107 221.04 1,349,861
Accumulated under the program 4,958,482 201.65 999,899,990
 

Following the above transactions GN owns a total of 10,806,248 own shares corresponding to 7.4% of the company's total share capital. Under the share buyback program, GN has repurchased a total of 4,958,482 shares, which equals a total transaction value of DKK 1,000 million.

As communicated in the Annual Report 2017, as part of the 2017 - 2019 strategy, the board of directors intends to undertake a share buyback program of total DKK 3 billion. The second part of the program, a DKK 1 billion one year program, will be initiated shortly after the annual general meeting following relevant authorizations.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Peter Justesen
VP - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 87 16img

Or

Rune Sandager
Senior IR Manager - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57img

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Group Media Manager
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55img


About GN Group
The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. With our unique competencies within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, we transform lives through the power of sound: Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support calls, music and media consumption.

With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and Blueparrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


13.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GN Store Nord A/S
Lautrupbjerg 7
2750 Ballerup
Denmark
Phone: +45 457 50000
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.gn.com
ISIN: DK0010272632
WKN: 854734
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663303  13.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
