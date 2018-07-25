GNI : U.S. Phase I Trial of F351 Has Completed Enrollments and Tests

U.S. Phase I Trial of F351 Has Completed Enrollments and Tests

July 25, 2018 - GNI Group Ltd. ("GNI Group"), announced today that the New Jersey, USA Phase I trial of F351 for liver disease has completed enrollment (4 cohorts, total 48 subjects). The objectives of this study were to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of F351 in an other-than Asian population. All tests of the drug candidate F351 have been completed. A final written report is in process.

During the U.S. Phase I trial, F351 showed a similar tolerance profile to that observed in the previous Phase I trials completed in China. There was no Severe Adverse Event (SAE) reported in the U.S. trial.

The most common SAEs included headache and constipation, etc., although subjects recovered without any treatments after the trial was concluded.

Upon receiving the final written report, GNI Group will plan for Phase II clinical trials in the USA.

GNI Group does not expect the aforementioned study will materially impact financial results for the year ending December 31, 2018.

About F351

F351 is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) derivation of Etuary®, which inhibits hepatic stellate cell proliferation and also the TGF-β signaling pathway, both of which play major roles in the fibrosis of internal organs. Multiple animal model studies conducted by GNI Group have indicated the efficacy of F351 as a treatment for fibrosis, and in particular as a treatment for both liver and kidney fibrosis. GNI Group has obtained key global patent rights for F351 in a number of countries and regions including China, Japan, Australia, Canada, the United States and Europe.

GNI Group is currently conducting Phase II trials of F351 in China to study the safety and efficacy of this drug candidate in the therapy of liver fibrosis caused by chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. Mid-term results of the trials are being reviewed by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC). The DMC will make recommendations to GNI Group as soon as the review is completed. _______________________________________________________________________________________

About GNI Group Ltd.

GNI Group Ltd. is a multinational pharmaceutical company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market, Code 2160. The Group is headquartered in Tokyo, with primary business units of pharmaceuticals and medical devices with subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and the United States. For further information about GNI Group Ltd., please visitwww.gnipharma.com.

