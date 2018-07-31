Gocompare Com : MyVoucherCodes announces partnership to power The Sun’s discount vouchers offering

MyVoucherCodes - part of GoCompare.com Group plc - announces partnership with News UK to power The Sun's discount vouchers offering

31 July 2018

MyVoucherCodes,a leading provider of white-label voucher platforms and which operates one of the UK's biggest discount voucher sites, today announces an exclusive partnership with News UK to provide readers of The Sun - which publishes the highest-circulation UK daily newspaper1- with savings on travel, fashion, retail, restaurants and more.

Launching in 2018, the partnership will see MyVoucherCodes deliver and power The Sun's vouchers site, bringing a wide range of exclusive deals to The Sun's audience, which as of May 2018 stood at over 91 million monthly unique browsers2.

Matthew Crummack, chief executive officer at GoCompare.com Group plc, said: "For MyVoucherCodes this partnership is the highlight of the first six months since we acquired the company in January this year. We have been able to leverage the platform to bring our money-saving deals to The Sun's loyal readership - an audience that accounts for £1 of every £7 spent on groceries on the UK.

"This partnership with a leading player in the UK media supports our mission to deliver'Savings as a Service', helping people everywhere save time and money and positioning the Group as the 'go-to' place for people to find great deals."

Rebekah Brooks, Chief Executive Officer at News UK, said: "The Sun has a proud history as the barometer of public opinion and of policy-changing campaigning; helping our readers save money is an extension of that focus.

"We've long been a destination for superb holidays and giveaways with The Sun £9.50 Holidays and Sun Savers, and so are delighted to partner with MyVoucherCodes to provide even more opportunities for our readers to save money and time."

The partnership with The Sun will provide money-off deals from hundreds of companies, including some of the UK's most popular brands such as Sky, ASOS, Expedia and many more.

About GoCompare.com Group plc

GoCompare.com Group plc (GOCO) operates GoCompare,a leading UK financial services, utilities and home services comparison website; MyVoucherCodes,which is a digital media and affiliate marketing specialist that connects consumers with money saving offers from the world's leading brands; and Energylinx,an established energy switching and comparison service with more supplier relationships than any other UK comparison provider.

GoCompare attracts approximately five million visits every month and is designed to help people save time and money.

When GoCompare launched in 2006 it disrupted the insurance market as the first comparison website to display policy details rather than just listing prices. GoCompare's goal was then, and still is now, to help people make better-informed buying decisions that save them time and money.

MyVoucherCodes.co.uk is one of the UK's biggest discount voucher websites. It launched in November 2006 and provides sales, discount and voucher code information to millions of consumers across the UK every month.

Each week, MyVoucherCodes send a variety of emails with the best selection of deals, vouchers and offers across fashion, restaurants, electronics, travel, beauty and more to its eight million email subscribers.

Energylinx is a domestic and business energy comparison and switching service that, through its market-leading supplier relationships, helps its customers find, compare and switch to the best value energy tariffs.

Based in Alloa, Scotland, Energylinx is also a trusted provider of white-labelled energy comparison services to over 200 partners, including some of the UK's best-known consumer organisations, including Which?.

Energylinx is fully accredited under the Ofgem Confidence Code.

GoCompare.com Group plc uses data gathered from more than 20 million customers over the last 11 years to underpin its drive to continually improve its proposition and leverage its strong position.

The Group is also an investor in Souqalmal.com,the leading comparison business in the Middle East; and in promising fintech start up MortgageGym,the mortgage robo-adviser.