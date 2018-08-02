Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Godaddy Inc    GDDY

GODADDY INC (GDDY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Godaddy Inc : GoDaddy, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / GoDaddy, Inc. Class A (NYSE: GDDY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-07C6B78A42016.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GODADDY INC
09:03pGODADDY INC : GoDaddy, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/28GODADDY : Password protected | Hair salon tangles with GoDaddy to keep website
AQ
07/09GODADDY INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PR
06/22GODADDY : Best shared web hosting of 2018
AQ
06/21GODADDY : founder buys Westgate for $133M
AQ
06/08GODADDY INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31GODADDY : Danica Is Only Woman In Indy 500 - Qualifies As 7th Fastest Driver
AQ
05/31GLOBAL WEB HOSTING SERVICES MARKET F : Innovative Report on Web Hosting Service ..
AQ
05/29GODADDY : End Of An Era In Motorsports - Danica Retires From Racing
AQ
05/28GODADDY : The End Of An Era In Motorsports - Danica Retires From Racing
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
06/25GoDaddy Is Unprepared For The Future Of Domain Names 
05/21GoDaddy announces public offering 
05/14GoDaddy's (GDDY) CEO Scott Wagner on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 634 M
EBIT 2018 164 M
Net income 2018 83,5 M
Debt 2018 1 348 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 154,83
P/E ratio 2019 86,57
EV / Sales 2018 5,29x
EV / Sales 2019 4,48x
Capitalization 12 577 M
Chart GODADDY INC
Duration : Period :
Godaddy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GODADDY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 78,2 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott W. Wagner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Robel Chairman
Raymond E. Winborne Chief Financial Officer
Arne M. Josefsberg EVP, Chief Information & Infrastructure Officer
Charles Beadnall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GODADDY INC49.16%12 577
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.53%133 041
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.15%108 660
ACCENTURE4.32%107 392
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING15.19%59 466
VMWARE, INC.15.37%58 828
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.