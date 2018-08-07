Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Godewind Immobilien AG    GWD   DE000A2G8XX3

GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG (GWD)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Godewind Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/07/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG
Godewind Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.08.2018 / 13:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Godewind Immobilien AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Jul 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 9.80 % 1.68 % 11.48 % 108750000
Previous notification 10.05 % 1.68 % 11.73 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2G8XX3 0 10657977 0.00 % 9.80 %
Total 10657977 9.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1826000 1.68 %
    Total 1826000 1.68 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % % % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 9,61% % % % 11,29% %
 
Morgan Stanley % % % % % %
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % % % % %
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % % % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


07.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711601  07.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=711601&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Stavros Efremidis Chief Executive Officer
