GOEASY LTD (GSY)
News

UPDATE -- Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and COO Joins the Canadian Lenders Association as Vice Chair

07/26/2018 | 08:21pm CEST

TORONTO, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Lenders Association (CLA), is pleased to announce that effective July 11, 2018, Jason Mullins, President and Chief Operating Officer of goeasy Ltd., was voted onto the leadership committee as Vice Chair by the board of the CLA. The CLA was established for businesses involved in provisioning financial services and as a platform to support growth and innovation in the consumer and small business lending marketplace.

“We are very excited to welcome Jason Mullins to the leadership team of the CLA in the role of Vice Chair,” said Gary Schwartz, President of the CLA. “Jason has a strong background in financial services and his leadership and operations experience will help add tremendous value to the association. Having worked closely with many of the provincial regulators, Jason’s extensive experience in helping influence policy in a way that promotes transparency will be invaluable as we continue to move our mission forward of helping foster responsible and ethical lending practices.”

The CLA currently has 50-member companies which are collectively focused on fostering an environment of competition and innovation in Canadian lending. The association’s objectives are to create a collaborative environment between lenders and regulators and to ensure transparency and increased financial literacy for all Canadians.

“I’m honored to be joining the experienced and accomplished leadership team of the Canadian Lenders Association,” said Jason Mullins.  “The CLA is playing a critical role in shaping innovative lending through the exchange of ideas, collaborating closely with industry stakeholders and encouraging safe and ethical lending practices.”

About the Canadian Lenders Association

The Canadian Lenders Association (CLA) supports the growth of companies in the Canadian market that are in the business of lending, or providing other means of credit, to small businesses and individuals by non-conventional or innovative means to exchange ideas and explore ways of improving the sector;  encourage principled and professional practices by innovative lenders; educate the public at large about innovative lending;  encourage individual potential borrowers to be informed about the appropriateness of innovative lending to the borrowers’ circumstance; and to advocate on behalf of, and represent the interests of innovative lenders. www.canadianlenders.org

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians with a chance for a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lender that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday lenders. It is supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyfinancial also operates an indirect lending channel, offering loan products to consumers at the point-of-sale of third party merchants. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through a national store and branch network and through its online and mobile eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd. is listed on the TSX under the symbol ‘GSY’. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Gary Schwartz
President CLA
[email protected]
416 505-7410
www.cla-apc.org

Andrea Fiederer
Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, goeasy
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
