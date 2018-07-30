Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gogo Inc    GOGO

GOGO INC (GOGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GOGO ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces First Filed Securities Class Action on Behalf of Gogo Inc. Investors; Important August Deadline - GOGO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 11:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed the first class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) from February 27, 2017 through May 7, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Gogo investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Gogo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1368.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION.  UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1368.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected] 
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-alert-notice-rosen-law-firm-announces-first-filed-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-gogo-inc-investors-important-august-deadline--gogo-300688735.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOGO INC
11:06pGOGO ALERT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces First Filed Securities Class Action..
PR
01:11pFree Pre-Market Technical Recap on Intelsat and Three Additional Communicatio..
AC
07/28GOGO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gogo..
AC
07/26GOGO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gogo..
AC
07/26LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
07/25SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces August 27 Lead Plaintiff Deadline i..
BU
07/23INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Sec..
BU
07/23GOGO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gogo..
AC
07/21GOGO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gogo..
AC
07/21GOGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOU : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Gogo -2.7% as Raymond James foresees 'turbulence' 
07/17Gogo -2.9% as William Blair cuts to Market Perform 
07/16Gogo dips as Northland expects dilution 
07/13Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (07/13/2018) 
07/13Midday Gainers / Losers (07/13/2018) 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.