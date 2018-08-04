Log in
News Summary

GOGO ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Gogo Inc. - GOGO

08/04/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 27, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Gogo Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOGO), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Get Help

Gogo investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-gogo-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Gogo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 4, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing quarterly earnings results including that it would be unable to meet EBITDA profit guidance of $75M-$100M, was withdrawing “its previously provided 2018 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, airborne Cash CAPEX, and airborne equipment inventory purchases related to airline-directed installations, as well as Free Cash Flow guidance.” Then, on May 7, 2018, post-market, Moody’s announced a downgrade of the Company’s credit rating.

On this news, the price of Gogo’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
