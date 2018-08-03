Gogo Inc : Gogo Inc.: Pawar Reminds of Important August 27, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- GOGO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) from February 27, 2017 through May 7, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period") of the important August 27, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Gogo investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Gogo class action, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/gogo-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/gogo-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

