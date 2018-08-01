Log in
GOGO INC (GOGO)
Gogo Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gogo Inc. - GOGO

08/01/2018 | 07:37pm EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gogo Inc. ("Gogo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOGO) Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Gogo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On May 4, 2018, Gogo held a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2018. During the call, Gogo's Chief Executive Officer Oakleigh Thorne disclosed the impact of installation and remediation challenges associated with aircraft deicing fluids infiltrating the Company's 2Ku antenna systems. Gogo stated that "[a]djusted EBITDA is expected to be below the previously provided range of $75 million to $100 million due to increased costs and lost revenue" related to the foregoing issues. On this news, Gogo's share price fell $1.73, or over 18%, over the next two trading days, closing at $7.87 on May 7, 2018. On May 7, 2018, post-market, Moody's Investors Service downgraded Gogo's credit rating. On this news, Gogo's share price fell an additional $2.81, or 35.66%, to close at $5.06 on May 8, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
