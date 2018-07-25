Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces August 27 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action against Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Scott+Scott
Gogo’s 2Ku system is an antenna and satellite-based system which
provides additional bandwidth and improved speeds for WiFi on airplanes.
The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, defendants made false
and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo’s
2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to
believe; (2) Gogo’s 2Ku antennas required costly installation and
remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids
from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system as well as manufacturing and
software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its
previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the Company’s
financial statements were materially false and misleading at all
relevant times.
On May 4, 2018, pre-market, Gogo announced disappointing quarterly
earnings results and addressed issues related to deicing. On this news,
the price of Gogo stock fell $1.26 from market close on May 3, 2018 to
market close on May 4, 2018, a drop of 13%.
Then, on May 7, 2018, Moody’s downgraded Gogo’s credit ratings. On this
news, Gogo stock fell from its close price of $7.86 on May 7, 2018, to a
close price of $5.06 on May 8, 2018, a drop of nearly 36%.
