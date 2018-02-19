Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : announces its 4Q17 earnings release schedule

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. – ("GLAI") (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's #1 airline, announces its 4Q17 earnings release schedule.
4Q17 Earnings release
March 7, 2018 (before trading hours).
The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.
Quiet period
In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, GOL will begin its quiet period on February 20, and will end immediately after the earnings call on March 7.
|
Conference Calls:
|
English
|
Portuguese
|
March 7, 2018
|
March 7, 2018
|
09:00 a.m. (US EST)
|
07:30 a.m. (US EST)
|
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
|
09:30 a.m. (Brasília time)
|
Phone:
|
+1 (412) 317-5453
|
Phone:
|
+55 (11) 3193-1001
|
|
|
+55 (11) 2820-4001
|
Code: GOL
|
Code: GOL
|
Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088
|
Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012
|
Replay code: 10115941
|
Replay code: 1184140#
|
Webcast: click here
|
Webcast: click here
Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir and MZiQ platform (www.mziq.com). The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.
Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.
CONTACT
Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55(11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
Brazil's largest airline group. GOL is Brazil's largest airline, carrying 33 million passengers annually on more than 700 daily flights to 64 destinations, 53 in Brazil and 11 in South America and the Caribbean, on a fleet of 119 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 120 Boeing 737 MAX on order. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 2,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, 205 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 13 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. GOL has a team of more than 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Brazil's top on-time performance, and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4).
