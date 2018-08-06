Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : announces preliminary traffic figures for July/2018
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2018
São Paulo, August 6, 2018 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4),announcestodaypreliminaryair traffic figures for the month of July, 2018. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2017.
Highlights
|GOL'sdomestic load factor grew to 82.9%, a 0.3 p.p. increase in comparison to July 2017.GOL'sdomestic demand (RPK) grew by 10.0% and GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased9.6%, as volume of departures and number of seats increased by 4.4% and 9.2%, respectively over July 2017.
|In July 2018, international demand (RPK) and supply (ASK) and decreased by 21.8% and 11.8%, respectively, and international load factor was 68.4%, a decrease of 8.7 p.p. in relation to July 2017.
|GOL's total demand (RPK) increased6.3% in comparison to July 2017 and consolidated load factor was 81.5%. Supply (ASKs) increased 7.0% due to a 3.6% increase in departures and an 8.3% increase in the number of seats.
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)July/18July/17
Operational data *
July/18
July/17
% Var.
7M18
7M17
% Var.
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
23,777
22,952
3.6%
146,473
144,935
1.1%
252,191
249,521
1.1%
4,160
3,840
8.3%
24,872
24,254
2.5%
42,571
41,741
2.0%
Seats(thousand)
4,768
4,457
7.0%
27,861
26,923
3.5%
47,632
46,095
3.3%
ASK(million)
3,884
3,653
6.3%
22,213
21,350
4.0%
38,094
36,247
5.1%
RPK(million)
Load Factor
81.5%
81.9%
-0.5 p,p
79.7%
79.3%
0.4 p,p
80.0%
78.6%
1.3 p,p
Pax on board(thousand)
3,360
3,105
8.2%
19,204
18,658
2.9%
33,140
31,924
3.8%
Domestic GOL
Departures
22,544
21,598
4.4%
138,166
136,779
1.0%
237,880
235,603
1.0%
3,932
3,600
9.2%
23,480
22,811
2.9%
40,119
39,278
2.1%
Seats(thousand)
4,286
3,911
9.6%
24,685
23,925
3.2%
42,219
41,053
2.8%
ASK(million)
3,555
3,232
10.0%
19,863
19,041
4.3%
34,068
32,406
5.1%
RPK(million)
Load Factor
82.9%
82.6%
0.3 p,p
80.5%
79.6%
0.9 p,p
80.7%
78.9%
1.8 p,p
Pax on board(thousand)
3,206
2,920
9.8%
18,117
17,558
3.2%
31,265
30,077
3.9%
International GOL
Departures
1,233
1,354
-8.9%
8,307
8,156
1.9%
14,311
13,918
2.8%
228
240
-4.9%
1,392
1,443
-3.6%
2,452
2,462
-0.4%
Seats(thousand)
481
546
-11.8%
3,177
2,999
5.9%
5,414
5,043
7.4%
ASK(million)
329
421
-21.8%
2,350
2,309
1.8%
4,025
3,842
4.8%
RPK(million)
Load Factor
68.4%
77.1%
-8.7 p,p
74.0%
77.0%
-3.0 p,p
74.4%
76.2%
-1.8 p,p
Pax on board(thousand)
154
184
-16.4%
1,087
1,099
-1.1%
1,875
1,847
1.5%
On-time Departures
86.9%
95.4%
-8.5 p,p
92.9%
95.3%
-2.5 p,p
93.3%
95.0%
-1.7 p,p
Flight Completion
98.6%
98.8%
-0.2 p,p
98.4%
98.5%
-0.1 p,p
98.4%
98.4%
0.0 p,p
Cargo Ton
9.1
8.6
5.9%
62.4
56.8
9.9%
108.4
100.0
8.4%
LTMLTM
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures
GOLserves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network,GOLoffers customers more than 700 daily flights to 67 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean.GOLLOGis a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,300 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries.SMILESis one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 14 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide, Headquartered in São Paulo.GOLhas a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 135 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record.GOLhas invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4).
