Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Antofagasta : Earnings Soar, Underpinned by Rising Copper Prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 08:48am CET

By Oliver Griffin

Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.LN) said Tuesday that net profit in 2017 rose more than four-fold, driven by an improved copper market and strong cost management.

Net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 soared to $750.6 million from $158 million a year earlier, the copper miner said. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--the company's preferred measure--rose 59% to $2.59 billion from $1.63 billion.

Pretax profit rose to $1.83 billion from $284.6 million, while revenue grew 31% to $4.75 billion, the mining company said.

Copper production for 2018 is forecast at 705,000 tons to 740,000 tons, while gold production is expected in the range of 190,000 ounces to 210,000 ounces, Antofagasta said. Production of strategic metal molybdenum is seen at between 11,500 tons and 12,500 tons.

Antofagasta declared a final dividend of 40.6 cents a chare, taking the total dividend to the year to 50.9 cents. The full-year dividend in 2016 was 18.4 cents a share.

Write to Oliver Griffin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.72% 6857 End-of-day quote.-4.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD
08:48aANTOFAGASTA : Earnings Soar, Underpinned by Rising Copper Prices
DJ
03/12Toronto stocks edge up with help from gold producers
RE
03/12Gold Edges Lower as Stocks Rise, Rate Concerns Remain
DJ
03/12Gold Edges Lower as Stocks Rise, Rate Concerns Remain
DJ
03/11NEWCREST MINING : Suspends Cadia Gold Mining After Dam Wall Collapse
DJ
03/09Gold Closes Higher With Dollar Falling After Jobs Report
DJ
03/09Gold Closes Higher With Dollar Falling After Jobs Report
DJ
03/09Gold Falls After Jobs Report
DJ
03/08Trade War Fears Pressure Metals Prices
DJ
03/07JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Exclusive - Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | XAUUSD | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.