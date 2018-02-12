Log in
Materials Shares Rise; Gold Reverses Last Week's Losses -- Materials Roundup

02/12/2018

Shares of commodities producers were higher in line with the broader market.

Gold prices rose, supported by muted moves in Treasury yields and the dollar. Prices fell last week despite a surge in stock-market volatility, with some analysts attributing the declines to investors selling gold to raise money for their bets on stocks and concerns about higher interest rates.

Acacia Mining swung to a pretax loss in the fourth quarter, hurt by an export ban in Tanzania. The company also cut its dividend. ([email protected])

