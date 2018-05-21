Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co : Amazing Energy Oil & Gas Co. To Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

AMARILLO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ) ("Amazing," "Amazing Energy," or the "Company") today announced that management will present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4th at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Will McAndrew, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on June 4th, 2018, and is scheduled to present as follows:

8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

Presentation: 9:00 a.m. PT in Track 3

Dates: Monday, June 4, 2018

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro14/amaz/

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas:

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Amarillo, TX. The Company operates leaseholds in the Permian Basin of West Texas, where it has rights within a 70,000-acre leasehold in Pecos County, TX. The Company primarily engages in the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones. More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derek Gradwell

MZ Group

SVP Natural Resources

Phone: 512-270-6990

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.mzgroup.us

