Gold Fields : Trading statement for 6 months to 30 June 2018

08/08/2018 | 02:22am EDT

Trading statement for 6 months to 30 June 2018

Wednesday, 8 August 2018

Johannesburg, 8 August 2018: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) advises that basic earnings per share (EPS) for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (H1 2018) is expected to be at least 20% lower than the US$0.07 per share reported for the six months ended 30 June 2017 (H1 2017).

Additional information will be provided in due course.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external auditors.

Gold Fields is expected to release H1 2018 financial results on Thursday, 16 August 2018.


Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:21:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 757 M
EBIT 2018 436 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Debt 2018 1 359 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 20,85
P/E ratio 2019 12,10
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 2 948 M
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Holland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Richard Peter Menell Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-13.37%2 948
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-5.46%13 595
GOLDCORP INC.0.19%10 749
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-28.54%10 301
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-26.34%6 743
EVOLUTION MINING LTD7.92%3 579
