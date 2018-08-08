Gold Fields : Trading statement for 6 months to 30 June 2018

Trading statement for 6 months to 30 June 2018

Wednesday, 8 August 2018

Johannesburg, 8 August 2018: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) advises that basic earnings per share (EPS) for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (H1 2018) is expected to be at least 20% lower than the US$0.07 per share reported for the six months ended 30 June 2017 (H1 2017).

Additional information will be provided in due course.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external auditors.

Gold Fields is expected to release H1 2018 financial results on Thursday, 16 August 2018.

