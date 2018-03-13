Goldcorp : to Release 2018 First Quarter Results on April 25th; Conference Call and Webcast on April 26th

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) will release its 2018 first quarter results after market close on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast to be held on April 26, 2018 at 10:00 am PT.
First Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast details:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, April 26, 2018
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (PT)
|
Toll Free (US and Canada):
|
1-800-355-9672
|
Outside US and Canada:
|
1-416-340-2216
A live and archived webcast will also be available on Goldcorp's website at www.goldcorp.com.
The conference call will be available for replay by phone at:
|
Toll Free (US and Canada):
|
1-800-408-3053
|
Outside US and Canada:
|
1-905-694-9451
|
Replay end date:
|
May 27, 2018
|
Replay Passcode:
|
4818060#
