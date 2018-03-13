Goldcorp : to Release 2018 First Quarter Results on April 25th; Conference Call and Webcast on April 26th

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) will release its 2018 first quarter results after market close on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast to be held on April 26, 2018 at 10:00 am PT.

First Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast details:

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018 Time: 10:00 a.m. (PT) Toll Free (US and Canada): 1-800-355-9672 Outside US and Canada: 1-416-340-2216

A live and archived webcast will also be available on Goldcorp's website at www.goldcorp.com.

The conference call will be available for replay by phone at:

Toll Free (US and Canada): 1-800-408-3053 Outside US and Canada: 1-905-694-9451 Replay end date: May 27, 2018 Replay Passcode: 4818060#

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

SOURCE Goldcorp Inc.