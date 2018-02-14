Log in
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD (GAGR)
Golden Agri Resources : New Subsidiaries

02/14/2018 | 11:46am CET

Change - Change in Corporate Information::New Subsidiaries

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date & Time of Broadcast

14-Feb-2018 18:21:43

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

New Subsidiaries

Announcement Reference

SG180214OTHRWJXU

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kimberley Lye Chor Mei

Designation

Director, Corporate Secretarial

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce the incorporation of the following two subsidiaries of the Group established in the Republic of Singapore:-

(1) GF International Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("GFIH")

GFIH was established with an initial issued and paid-up share capital of US$100 comprising 10 shares.

The principal activity of GFIH is that of general wholesale trade.

(2) GS Energy Holding Pte. Ltd. ("GSEH")

GSEH was established with an initial issued and paid-up share capital of US$100 comprising 100 shares.

The principal activity of GSEH is that of investment holding.

By Order of the Board

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. Director

14 February 2018

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

New

Mauritius

Subsidiary

Existing

New

NA

(1) GF International Holdings Pte. Ltd. and (2) GS Energy Holding Pte. Ltd.

Registered Address

Existing

New

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 10:45:16 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 7 580 M
EBIT 2017 341 M
Net income 2017 177 M
Debt 2017 2 635 M
Yield 2017 3,02%
P/E ratio 2017 18,37
P/E ratio 2018 18,12
EV / Sales 2017 0,80x
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
Capitalization 3 396 M
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 0,27 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franky Oesman Widjaja Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Muktar Widjaja President & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Rafael Buhay Concepcion CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Frankle Widjaja Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Syn Pau Lew Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-6.67%3 396
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%7 527
AAK AB (PUBL)4.56%3 986
FIRST RESOURCES LTD-5.32%2 131
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 883
KERNEL HOLDING SA-4.80%1 126
