Golden Agri Resources : New Subsidiaries

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce the incorporation of the following two subsidiaries of the Group established in the Republic of Singapore:-

(1) GF International Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("GFIH")

GFIH was established with an initial issued and paid-up share capital of US$100 comprising 10 shares.

The principal activity of GFIH is that of general wholesale trade.

(2) GS Energy Holding Pte. Ltd. ("GSEH")

GSEH was established with an initial issued and paid-up share capital of US$100 comprising 100 shares.

The principal activity of GSEH is that of investment holding.

By Order of the Board

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. Director

14 February 2018