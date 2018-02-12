Log in
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD (GAGR)
  Report  
Golden Agri Resources : Notification of Results Release

02/12/2018 | 11:26am CET

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Securities

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - MU0117U00026 - E5H

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date & Time of Broadcast

12-Feb-2018 17:20:50

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notification of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG180212OTHRAZR8

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kimberley Lye Chor Mei

Designation

Director, Corporate Secretarial

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR") wishes to announce that GAR will be releasing its unaudited financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2017 before trading hours on Tuesday, 27 February 2018 on The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

By Order of the Board

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. Director

12 February 2018

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/12/2017

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2018 10:25:04 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 7 580 M
EBIT 2017 341 M
Net income 2017 177 M
Debt 2017 2 635 M
Yield 2017 3,00%
P/E ratio 2017 18,54
P/E ratio 2018 18,29
EV / Sales 2017 0,80x
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
Capitalization 3 424 M
Chart GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | GAGR | MU0117U00026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 0,27 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franky Oesman Widjaja Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Muktar Widjaja President & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Rafael Buhay Concepcion CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Frankle Widjaja Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Syn Pau Lew Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-4.00%3 424
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%7 465
AAK AB (PUBL)4.56%3 834
FIRST RESOURCES LTD-5.85%2 107
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 812
KERNEL HOLDING SA-3.98%1 125
