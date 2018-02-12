Golden Agri Resources : Notification of Results Release

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR") wishes to announce that GAR will be releasing its unaudited financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2017 before trading hours on Tuesday, 27 February 2018 on The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. By Order of the Board GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. Director 12 February 2018