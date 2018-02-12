Golden Agri Resources : Notification of Results Release

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
|
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - MU0117U00026 - E5H
|
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
12-Feb-2018 17:20:50
New
Notification of Results Release
SG180212OTHRAZR8
Kimberley Lye Chor Mei
Director, Corporate Secretarial
The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR") wishes to announce that GAR will be releasing its unaudited financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2017 before trading hours on Tuesday, 27 February 2018 on The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.
By Order of the Board
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. Director
12 February 2018
31/12/2017
