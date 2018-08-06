Log in
Golden Eagle Retail : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

08/06/2018 | 08:41am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 21 August 2018 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018, considering the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2018, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited

Wang Hung, Roger

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 2 executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Hung, Roger and Ms. Wang Janice S. Y. and 3 independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Chi Keung, Mr. Lay Danny J and Mr. Wang Sung Yun, Eddie.

Disclaimer

Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 06:40:08 UTC
