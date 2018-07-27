Golden Entertainment : to Report 2018 Second Quarter Results on August 8 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2018 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844/465-3054 or for international callers by dialing 480/685-5227; the passcode is 2089229. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing 855/859-2056 or 404/537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 2089229. The replay will be available until August 11, 2018. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment management, please contact JCIR at 212/835-8500 or [email protected].

