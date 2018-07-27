Golden Entertainment : to Report 2018 Second Quarter Results on August 8 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the
“Company”) announced today that it will release its 2018 second quarter
financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8, 2018,
and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET
(2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the
general public.
The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing
844/465-3054 or for international callers by dialing 480/685-5227; the
passcode is 2089229. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m.
ET that day and may be accessed by dialing 855/859-2056 or 404/537-3406
for international callers; the passcode is 2089229. The replay will be
available until August 11, 2018. The call will also be webcast live
through the “Investors”
section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s
website, www.goldenent.com.
If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in
conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment management,
please contact JCIR at 212/835-8500 or [email protected].
About Golden Entertainment, Inc.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates gaming properties across
two divisions – resort casino operations and distributed gaming. The
Company operates approximately 16,000 gaming devices, 116 table games,
5,168 hotel rooms, and provides jobs for over 7,000 team members. Golden
Entertainment owns eight resort casinos – seven in Southern Nevada and
one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and
Montana, Golden Entertainment operates slot machines at over 1,000
locations and owns nearly 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. The Company
is licensed in Illinois to operate video gaming terminals. Golden
Entertainment is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by
leveraging its scale, leadership position and proven management
capabilities across its two divisions. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.
