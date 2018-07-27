Log in
Golden Entertainment : to Report 2018 Second Quarter Results on August 8 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

07/27/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2018 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844/465-3054 or for international callers by dialing 480/685-5227; the passcode is 2089229. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing 855/859-2056 or 404/537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 2089229. The replay will be available until August 11, 2018. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment management, please contact JCIR at 212/835-8500 or [email protected].

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – resort casino operations and distributed gaming. The Company operates approximately 16,000 gaming devices, 116 table games, 5,168 hotel rooms, and provides jobs for over 7,000 team members. Golden Entertainment owns eight resort casinos – seven in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates slot machines at over 1,000 locations and owns nearly 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. The Company is licensed in Illinois to operate video gaming terminals. Golden Entertainment is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging its scale, leadership position and proven management capabilities across its two divisions. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.


© Business Wire 2018
