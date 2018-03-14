Goldfield Announces 2017 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Log in
03/14/2018 | 09:49pm CET

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE American:GV), a leading provider of electrical construction services for the utility industry and industrial customers, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Through its subsidiaries, Power Corporation of America, C and C Power Line, Inc. and Southeast Power Corporation, Goldfield provides electrical construction services primarily in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas.

President and Chief Executive Officer John H. Sottile said, “Our fourth-quarter revenues and gross margin improved over the third quarter, as we experienced overall increased bidding and project activity. We enter 2018 with a healthy backlog, which represents the strength of the demand for our services and gives us visibility for continued growth.”

Year Ended December 31, 2017

For the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to the year ended December 31, 2016:

  • Total revenue decreased 12.6% to $114.0 million from $130.4 million attributable to fewer awarded bid opportunities and the inclusion in 2016 of certain large, higher margin fixed-price projects, partially offset by storm restoration work and increased master service agreement (“MSA”) work.

  • Gross margin on electrical construction operations decreased to 20.6% from 25.6% due to the inclusion in 2016 of certain large, higher margin fixed-price projects, a decline in awarded bid opportunities and increased competition which resulted in lower margin. Margin was also impacted by third and fourth quarter losses in the Texas operations attributable to the retention of personnel for certain potential projects that did not materialize and a higher volume of lower margin projects.

  • Operating income decreased to $10.2 million from $21.4 million due to the same factors which affected gross margin, as well as higher selling, general and administrative and depreciation expenses.

  • Net income declined to $8.3 million, or $0.33 per share, from $13.0 million, or $0.51 per share. Net income included a one-time $2.5 million, or $0.10 per share, income tax benefit primarily due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”) on December 22, 2017.

  • EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)(1) decreased to $17.1 million from $27.6 million as a result of the same factors which drove operating income.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2016:

  • Total revenue decreased 6.7% to $29.6 million from $31.8 million mainly attributable to a lower volume of MSA work.

  • Gross margin on electrical construction operations decreased to 15.7% compared to 22.8% mainly due to a higher volume of lower margin projects.

  • Operating income decreased to $1.6 million from $4.4 million due to the same factors which affected gross margin, as well as higher selling, general and administrative and depreciation expenses.

  • Net income increased to $3.3 million, or $0.13 per share, from net income of $2.6 million, or $0.10 per share. Net income included a one-time $2.5 million, or $0.10 per share, income tax benefit primarily due to the enactment of the Tax Act on December 22, 2017.

  • EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)(1) decreased to $3.2 million from $6.1 million as a result of the same factors which drove operating income.

Backlog

As of December 31, 2017, total backlog, which includes total revenue estimated over the remaining life of the MSAs, an estimate of existing customer renewal options, plus estimated revenue from awarded fixed-price contracts, increased to $214.2 million, from $190.0 million as of December 31, 2016, an improvement of 12.7 percent, mainly due to the successful renewal of an MSA agreement and adjustments to existing MSA backlog estimates partially offset by existing MSA backlog run off. The Company’s 12-month electrical construction backlog improved to $110.2 million compared to $97.6 million one year ago, while 12-month estimated MSA backlog increased 18 percent. The size and amount of future projects awarded under MSAs cannot be determined with certainty and revenue from such contracts may vary substantially from current estimates.

Backlog is estimated at a particular point in time and is not determinative of total revenue in any particular period. It does not reflect future revenue from a significant number of short-term projects undertaken and completed between the estimated dates.

Conference Call

The Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer John H. Sottile and Chief Financial Officer Stephen R. Wherry will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 10 a.m. Eastern time on March 15, 2018. To participate in the conference call via telephone, please dial (866) 373-3407 (domestic) or (412) 902-1037 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. Goldfield will also webcast the conference call live via the internet. Interested parties may access the webcast at http://thegoldfieldcorp.equisolvewebcast.com/q4-2017 or through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.goldfieldcorp.com. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be archived at this link or through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for six months. Investors can access the financial results (including any information required by Regulation G) at http://ir.goldfieldcorp.com/financial-results.

About Goldfield

Goldfield is a leading provider of electrical construction services engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers, primarily in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. For additional information on our fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 results, please refer to our report on Form 10-K being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and visit the Company’s website at http://www.goldfieldcorp.com.

(1) Represents Non-GAAP Financial Measure - The non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release is more fully described in the accompanying supplemental data and reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the reported GAAP measure. The non-GAAP measure in this press release and on The Goldfield Corporation’s website is provided to enable investors and analysts to evaluate the Company’s performance excluding the effects of certain items that impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods and compare the Company’s operating results with those of its competitors. This measure should be used to supplement, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 throughout this document.  You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” and “continue” or similar words. We have based these statements on our current expectations about future events. Although we believe that our expectations reflected in or suggested by our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will be achieved. Our actual results may differ materially from what we currently expect. Factors that may affect the results of our operations include, among others: the level of construction activities by public utilities; the concentration of revenue from a limited number of utility customers; the loss of one or more significant customers; the timing and duration of construction projects for which we are engaged; our ability to estimate accurately with respect to fixed price construction contracts; and heightened competition in the electrical construction field, including intensification of price competition. Other factors that may affect the results of our operations include, among others: adverse weather; natural disasters; effects of climate changes; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; ability to obtain necessary permits from regulatory agencies; our ability to maintain or increase historical revenue and profit margins; general economic conditions, both nationally and in our region; adverse legislation or regulations; availability of skilled construction labor and materials and material increases in labor and material costs; and our ability to obtain additional and/or renew financing. Other important factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release are detailed in the Companys Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Goldfields other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on Goldfields website: http://www.goldfieldcorp.com. We may not update these forward-looking statements, even in the event that our situation changes in the future, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:
The Goldfield Corporation
Kristine Walczak
Phone: (312) 780-7205
Email:  [email protected]


 
The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2017 2016 2017 2016
Revenue       
Electrical construction$27,284,989  $30,385,541  $109,154,476  $125,771,361 
Other2,327,569  1,368,303  4,799,043  4,652,102 
Total revenue29,612,558  31,753,844  113,953,519  130,423,463 
Costs and expenses       
Electrical construction22,995,464  23,470,017  86,714,412  93,566,045 
Other1,456,189  944,660  3,147,791  3,242,887 
Selling, general and administrative1,651,533  1,306,026  6,611,315  5,913,132 
Depreciation and amortization1,831,537  1,640,086  7,217,901  6,312,164 
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment46,652  (16,621) 76,810  (17,535)
Total costs and expenses27,981,375  27,344,168  103,768,229  109,016,693 
Total operating income1,631,183  4,409,676  10,185,290  21,406,770 
Other income (expense), net       
Interest income8,187  8,096  31,696  33,465 
Interest expense, net of amount capitalized(190,756) (133,863) (665,268) (591,176)
Other income, net12,376  26,102  57,654  68,465 
Total other expense, net(170,193) (99,665) (575,918) (489,246)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes1,460,990  4,310,011  9,609,372  20,917,524 
Income tax provision(1,982,864) 1,720,401  1,035,997  7,809,768 
Income from continuing operations3,443,854  2,589,610  8,573,375  13,107,756 
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax benefit of $102,679, $0, $164,235 and $66,077, respectively(172,137)   (275,624) (108,007)
Net income$3,271,717  $2,589,610  $8,297,751  $12,999,749 
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted       
Continuing operations$0.14  $0.10  $0.34  $0.52 
Discontinued operations(0.01)   (0.01)  
Net income$0.13  $0.10  $0.33  $0.51 
Weighted average shares outstanding — basic and diluted25,451,354  25,451,354  25,451,354  25,451,354 
            


 
The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
 December 31, December 31,
 2017 2016
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$18,529,757  $20,599,648 
Accounts receivable and accrued billings, net21,566,842  19,094,407 
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts6,074,346  7,313,099 
Income taxes receivable619,552  533,837 
Residential properties under construction2,412,202  1,552,131 
Prepaid expenses993,668  1,037,715 
Other current assets1,532,110  1,298,044 
Total current assets51,728,477  51,428,881 
    
Property, buildings and equipment, at cost, net36,072,300  33,245,947 
Deferred charges and other assets5,831,163  6,627,329 
Total assets$93,631,940  $91,302,157 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$9,379,535  $11,386,119 
Current portion of notes payable, net6,099,787  6,101,855 
Accrued remediation costs87,553  102,526 
Other current liabilities166,268  845,057 
Total current liabilities15,733,143  18,435,557 
    
Deferred income taxes4,698,720  8,204,324 
Accrued remediation costs, less current portion434,164  112,380 
Notes payable, less current portion, net16,151,567  16,231,373 
Other accrued liabilities66,033  67,961 
Total liabilities37,083,627  43,051,595 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity   
Common stock2,781,377  2,781,377 
Capital surplus18,481,683  18,481,683 
Retained earnings36,593,440  28,295,689 
Common stock in treasury, at cost(1,308,187) (1,308,187)
Total stockholders’ equity56,548,313  48,250,562 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$93,631,940  $91,302,157 
        


The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

EBITDA, a non-GAAP performance measure used by management, is defined as net income (loss) plus: interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, as shown in the table below. EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies. We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
EBITDA 2017 2016 2017 2016
Net income (GAAP as reported) $3,271,717  $2,589,610  $8,297,751  $12,999,749 
Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 190,756  133,863  665,268  591,176 
Provision for income taxes, net (1) (2,085,543) 1,720,401  871,762  7,743,691 
Depreciation and amortization (2) 1,831,537  1,640,086  7,217,901  6,312,164 
EBITDA $3,208,467  $6,083,960  $17,052,682  $27,646,780 
___________        
(1) Provision for income tax, net is equal to the total amount of tax provision, which includes the tax benefit for discontinued operations.
(2) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation on property, plant and equipment and amortization of finite-lived intangible assets.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
