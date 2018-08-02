Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 Per Share
0
08/02/2018 | 11:46pm CEST
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (“GS BDC” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GSBD) today
announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30,
2018 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
Net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was $0.50
per share, equating to an annualized net investment income yield on
book value of 11.1%;
The Company announced a third quarter dividend of $0.45 per share
payable to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018;1
The Company received stockholder approval to reduce its asset coverage
requirement to 150%, which provides the Company with added investment
flexibility;
New investment commitments and fundings were $92.6 million and $58.9
million, respectively; sales and repayments totaled $79.6 million;2
Investments on non-accrual represented 0.7% and 0.8% of the total
investments at fair value and amortized cost, respectively;2 and
Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company closed $40.0 million aggregate
principal amount of 4.50% convertible notes due April 2022.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in $ millions, except per share data)
As of
June 30, 2018
As of
March 31, 2018
Investment portfolio, at fair value2
$1,237.3
$1,256.7
Total debt outstanding3
508.0
530.0
Net assets
726.5
726.7
Net asset value per share
$18.08
$18.10
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
Total investment income
$37.2
$35.5
Net investment income after taxes
20.2
18.7
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
17.5
18.5
Net investment income per share (basic and diluted)
0.50
0.47
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
0.43
0.46
Regular distribution per share
0.45
0.45
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY2
During the three months ended June 30, 2018, new investment commitments
and fundings were $92.6 million and $58.9 million, respectively. The new
investment commitments were across seven new portfolio companies and
four existing portfolio companies. The Company had sales and repayments
of $79.6 million, comprised of $62.7 million from the full repayment of
investments in three portfolio companies, $11.0 million from the sale of
an investment in one portfolio company and $5.9 million from scheduled
amortization across various portfolio companies.
Summary of Investment Activity for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018:
New Investment Commitments
Sales and Repayments
Investment Type
$ Millions
% of Total
$ Millions
% of Total
1st Lien/Senior Secured Debt
$72.0
77.8%
$6.4
8.0%
1st Lien/Last-Out Unitranche
6.8
7.3%
44.0
55.3%
2nd Lien/Senior Secured Debt
8.3
8.9%
29.2
36.7%
Unsecured Debt
0.1
0.1%
-
-%
Preferred Stock
3.2
3.5%
-
-%
Common Stock
2.2
2.4%
-
-%
Investment Funds & Vehicles (SCF)
-
-%
-
-%
Total
$92.6
100.0%
$79.6
100.0%
During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the SCF made new investment
commitments and fundings of $60.8 million and $54.9 million,
respectively. The new investment commitments were across five new
portfolio companies. The SCF had sales and repayments of $11.9 million,
resulting in net funded portfolio change of $43.0 million during the
quarter. As of June 30, 2018, the SCF’s investment portfolio at fair
value was $490.5 million. The weighted average yield on the total
investment portfolio at amortized cost was 7.6% which was unchanged from
the previous quarter.4 The SCF represents the Company’s
largest investment at both cost and fair value.
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY2
As of June 30, 2018, the Company’s investment portfolio had an aggregate
fair value of $1,237.3 million, comprised of investments in 59 portfolio
companies operating across 31 different industries. The investment
portfolio on a fair value basis was comprised of 88.9% secured debt
investments (52.8% in first lien debt (including 16.6% in first
lien/last-out unitranche debt) and 36.1% in second lien debt), 0.5% in
unsecured debt, 1.3% in preferred stock, 1.8% in common stock, and 7.5%
in the SCF.
Summary of Investment Portfolio as of June 30, 2018:
As of June 30, 2018, the weighted average yield of the Company’s total
debt and income producing investments at amortized cost and fair value
was 11.5% and 12.1%, respectively, which was unchanged from the previous
quarter.4 The weighted average yield of the Company’s total
investment portfolio at amortized cost and fair value was 10.9% and
11.7%, respectively, as compared to 11.1% and 11.7% respectively, as of
March 31, 2018.
On a fair value basis, as of June 30, 2018, 96.1% of the Company’s debt
investments bore interest at a floating rate.5
As of June 30, 2018, the weighted average net debt/EBITDA of the
companies in the Company’s investment portfolio was 5.2x versus 5.1x as
of March 31, 2018. The weighted average interest coverage of companies
comprising interest-bearing investments in the investment portfolio was
2.2x as compared to 2.3x in the prior quarter. The median EBITDA of the
portfolio companies was $36.7 versus $39.7 million as of March 31, 2018.6
As of June 30, 2018, investments on non-accrual status represented 0.7%
and 0.8% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized
cost, respectively.
The Company’s investment in the SCF produced a return of 10.9% and
11.0%, at amortized cost and fair value, respectively, over the trailing
four quarters ended June 30, 2018. The SCF’s investment portfolio had an
aggregate fair value of $490.5 million, comprised of investments in 36
portfolio companies operating across 20 different industries. The SCF’s
investment portfolio on a fair value basis was comprised of 100.0%
secured debt investments (96.9% in first lien debt, and 3.1% in second
lien debt). All of the investments in the SCF were debt investments
bearing a floating interest rate.
As of June 30, 2018, the weighted average net debt/EBITDA and interest
coverage of the companies in the SCF investment portfolio were 4.6x and
2.6x, respectively. The median EBITDA of the SCF’s portfolio companies
was $49.8 million. As of June 30, 2018, the SCF had one investment on
non-accrual status.7
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Total investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and
March 31, 2018 was $37.2 million and $35.5 million, respectively. The
increase in investment income over the quarter was primarily driven by
higher interest income, including prepayment fees, and other income. The
$37.2 million of total investment income was comprised of $34.6 million
from interest income, original issue discount accretion, payment-in-kind
and dividend income, $0.7 million from other income and $1.9 million
from prepayment related income.8
Total expenses before taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and
March 31, 2018 were $16.8 million and $16.5 million, respectively. The
$0.3 million increase in expenses was primarily driven by an increase in
interest and other debt expenses and other operating expenses which was
partially offset by a decrease in investment advisory fees. The $16.8
million of total expenses were comprised of $6.2 million of interest and
credit facility expenses, $8.8 million of management and incentive fees,
and $1.8 million of other operating expenses.
Net investment income after taxes for the three months ended June 30,
2018 was $20.2 million, or $0.50 per share, compared with $18.7 million,
or $0.47 per share per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had net
realized and unrealized losses of $(2.7) million.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the three
months ended June 30, 2018 was $17.5 million, or $0.43 per share.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had $508.0 million of total principal
amount of debt outstanding, comprised of $393.0 million of outstanding
borrowings under its revolving credit facility and $115.0 million of
convertible notes. The combined weighted average interest rate on debt
outstanding was 3.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared
to 3.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2018,
the Company had $302.0 million of availability under its revolving
credit facility and $9.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.
The Company’s average and ending debt to equity leverage ratio was 0.72x
and 0.70x, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as
compared with 0.72x and 0.73x, respectively, for the three months ended
March 31, 2018.9
CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, August 3,
2018 at 9:00 am Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to
participate in the conference call by dialing (866) 884-8289;
international callers should dial +1 (631) 485-4531; conference ID
1584433. All participants are asked to dial in approximately 10-15
minutes prior to the call, and reference “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.” when
prompted. For a slide presentation that the Company may refer to on the
earnings conference call, please visit the Investor Resources section of
the Company’s website at www.goldmansachsbdc.com.
The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s
website. An archived replay of the call will be available from
approximately 12:00 pm Eastern Time on August 3 through September 3. To
hear the replay, participants should dial (855) 859-2056; international
callers should dial +1 (404) 537-3406; conference ID 1584433. An
archived replay will also be available on the Company’s webcast link
located on the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website.
Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference
call to Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Investor Relations, via e-mail, at [email protected].
ENDNOTES
1
The $0.45 per share dividend is payable on October 15, 2018 to
holders of record as of September 28, 2018.
2
The discussion of the investment portfolio of both the Company and
the SCF excludes the investment in a money market fund managed by an
affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
3
Total debt outstanding excluding netting of debt issuance costs of
$3.3 million and $3.5 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2018 and
March 31, 2018.
4
Computed based on the (a) annual actual interest rate or yield
earned plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing
debt and other income producing investments as of the reporting
date, divided by (b) the total performing debt and other income
producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual) at
amortized cost or fair value, respectively.
5
The fixed versus floating composition has been calculated as a
percentage of performing debt investments, including income
producing stock investments and excludes investments, if any, placed
on non-accrual.
6
For a particular portfolio company, we calculate the level of
contractual indebtedness net of cash (“net debt”) owed by the
portfolio company and compare that amount to measures of cash flow
available to service the net debt. To calculate net debt, we include
debt that is both senior and pari passu to the tranche of debt owned
by us but exclude debt that is legally and contractually
subordinated in ranking to the debt owned by us. We believe this
calculation method assists in describing the risk of our portfolio
investments, as it takes into consideration contractual rights of
repayment of the tranche of debt owned by us relative to other
senior and junior creditors of a portfolio company. We typically
calculate cash flow available for debt service at a portfolio
company by taking net income before net interest expense, income tax
expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the trailing
twelve month period. Weighted average net debt to EBITDA is weighted
based on the fair value of our debt investments, including our
exposure to underlying debt investments in the SCF and excluding
investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate
measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and
investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring
revenue.
For a particular portfolio company, we also calculate the level of
contractual interest expense owed by the portfolio company, and
compare that amount to EBITDA (“interest coverage ratio”). We
believe this calculation method assists in describing the risk of
our portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration
contractual interest obligations of the portfolio company. Weighted
average interest coverage is weighted based on the fair value of our
performing debt investments, including our exposure to underlying
debt investments in the SCF and excluding investments where interest
coverage may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as
cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and
covenanted based on recurring revenue.
Median EBITDA is based on our debt investments, including our
exposure to underlying debt investments in the SCF and excluding
investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate
measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and
investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring
revenue.
Portfolio company statistics are derived from the financial
statements most recently provided to us of each portfolio company as
of the reported end date. Statistics of the portfolio companies have
not been independently verified by us and may reflect a normalized
or adjusted amount. As of June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018,
investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate
measure of credit risk represented 10.5% and 11.1%, respectively, of
total debt investments, including our investment in the SCF, at fair
value. Portfolio company statistics are derived from the financial
statements most recently available to us of each portfolio company
as of the respective reported end date. Portfolio company statistics
have not been independently verified by us and may reflect a
normalized or adjusted amount.
7
For a particular portfolio company of the SCF, we calculate the
level net debt owed by the portfolio company, and compare that
amount to measures of cash flow available to service the net debt.
To calculate net debt, we include debt that is both senior and pari
passu to the tranche of debt owned by the SCF, but exclude debt that
is legally and contractually subordinated in ranking to the debt
owned by the Senior Credit Fund. We believe this calculation method
assists in describing the risk of the SCF’s portfolio investments,
as it takes into consideration contractual rights of repayment of
the tranche of debt owned by the SCF relative to other senior and
junior creditors of a portfolio company. We typically calculate cash
flow available for debt service at a portfolio company by taking
EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. For a particular
portfolio company of the SCF, we also calculate the interest
coverage ratio. We believe this calculation method assists in
describing the risk of the SCF’s portfolio investments, as it takes
into consideration contractual interest obligations of the portfolio
company. Median EBITDA is based on the SCF’s debt investments.
Portfolio company statistics are derived from the financial
statements most recently available to us of each portfolio company
of the SCF as of the respective reported end date. Statistics of the
SCF’s portfolio companies have not been independently verified by us
and may reflect a normalized or adjusted amount.
8
Interest income excludes accelerated accretion of upfront loan
origination fees and unamortized discounts of $0.5 million.
Prepayment related income includes prepayment premiums and
accelerated accretion of upfront loan origination fees and
unamortized discounts.
9
The average debt to equity leverage ratio has been calculated using
the average daily borrowings during the quarter divided by average
net assets, adjusted for equity contributions. The ending and
average debt to equity leverage ratios exclude unfunded commitments.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2018 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2017
Assets
Investments, at fair value
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $1,001,942 and
$1,053,226, respectively)
$
998,111
$
1,050,179
Non-controlled affiliated investments (cost of $140,962 and
$109,528, respectively)
124,425
95,468
Controlled affiliated investments (cost of $118,107 and $114,911,
respectively)
114,813
112,666
Investments in affiliated money market fund (cost of $2 and $11,539,
respectively)
2
11,539
Cash
9,206
11,606
Interest and dividends receivable from non-controlled/affiliated
investments and non-controlled/non-affiliated investments
7,948
8,302
Dividend receivable from controlled affiliated investments
2,200
2,400
Other income receivable from controlled affiliated investments
—
1,308
Deferred financing costs
6,039
4,847
Deferred offering costs
501
275
Other assets
129
2
Total assets
$
1,263,374
$
1,298,592
Liabilities
Debt (net of debt issuance costs of $3,288 and $3,724, respectively)
$
504,712
$
542,526
Interest and other debt expenses payable
1,842
1,688
Management fees payable
4,479
4,647
Incentive fees payable
4,342
3,180
Distribution payable
18,079
18,059
Directors’ fees payable
98
—
Accrued offering costs
314
289
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
3,022
2,373
Total liabilities
$
536,888
$
572,762
Commitments and Contingencies
Net Assets
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (1,000,000 shares
authorized, no shares issued and outstanding)
$
—
$
—
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares
authorized, 40,175,405 and 40,130,665 shares issued and outstanding
as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
40
40
Paid-in capital in excess of par
800,822
799,936
Accumulated net realized gain (loss)
(84,121)
(85,451)
Accumulated undistributed net investment income
34,828
32,078
Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments
(23,662)
(19,352)
Allocated income tax expense
(1,421)
(1,421)
TOTAL NET ASSETS
$
726,486
$
725,830
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS
$
1,263,374
$
1,298,592
Net asset value per share
$
18.08
$
18.09
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Investment Income:
From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments:
Interest income
$
31,228
$
30,213
$
61,018
$
57,179
Other income
737
300
973
835
Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliated
investments
31,965
30,513
61,991
58,014
From non-controlled affiliated investments:
Payment-in-kind
1,962
1,730
3,903
3,402
Interest income
659
567
1,047
1,122
Dividend income
10
5
17
13
Other income
9
6
15
12
Total investment income from non-controlled affiliated investments
2,640
2,308
4,982
4,549
From controlled affiliated investments:
Payment-in-kind
433
—
806
—
Dividend income
2,200
2,450
5,000
4,900
Other income
—
746
—
746
Total investment income from controlled affiliated investments
2,633
3,196
5,806
5,646
Total investment income
$
37,238
$
36,017
$
72,779
$
68,209
Expenses:
Interest and other debt expenses
$
6,173
$
4,839
$
11,896
$
9,351
Management fees
4,479
4,351
9,282
8,812
Incentive fees
4,342
1,238
9,026
4,971
Professional fees
1,058
473
1,728
934
Administration, custodian and transfer agent fees
232
195
463
389
Directors’ fees
117
175
218
348
Other expenses
370
285
679
623
Total expenses
$
16,771
$
11,556
$
33,292
$
25,428
NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
$
20,467
$
24,461
$
39,487
$
42,781
Excise tax
$
304
$
368
$
589
$
733
NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS) AFTER TAXES
$
20,163
$
24,093
$
38,898
$
42,048
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investment
transactions:
Net realized gain (loss) from:
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments
$
100
$
(38,108)
$
1,767
$
(38,276)
Non-controlled affiliated investments
—
—
9
—
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) from:
Non controlled/non-affiliated investments
(481)
26,002
(784)
25,215
Non-controlled affiliated investments
(1,492)
(6,652)
(2,477)
(9,516)
Controlled affiliated investments
(824)
(750)
(1,049)
(321)
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
$
(2,697)
$
(19,508)
$
(2,534)
$
(22,898)
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
$
1
$
—
$
(446)
$
—
NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
$
17,467
$
4,585
$
35,918
$
19,150
Net investment income (loss) per share (basic and diluted)
$
0.50
$
0.64
$
0.97
$
1.13
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
$
0.43
$
0.12
$
0.89
$
0.52
Weighted average shares outstanding
40,171,957
37,902,018
40,161,297
37,125,726
Distributions declared per share
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.90
$
0.90
ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company that has elected
to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment
Company Act of 1940. GS BDC was formed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(“Goldman Sachs”) to invest primarily in middle-market companies in the
United States, and is externally managed by Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs. GS BDC seeks to generate
current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily
through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first
lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt,
including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.
For more information, visit www.goldmansachsbdc.com.
Information on the website is not incorporated by reference into this
press release and is provided merely for convenience.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve
substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements
by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,”
“should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “estimate,”
“intend,” “continue,” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other
variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements
that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans,
strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business,
operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These
statements represent the Company’s belief regarding future events that,
by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Any
forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only
as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause
our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations,
include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other
factors we identify in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and
“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in filings
we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is not
possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no
obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except as required by law.